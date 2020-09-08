Big expectations for Tomah High School girls golf in 2020

Gnewikow said this year’s goals are to return to the state tournament in Madison and break the school team record for nine and 18 holes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has scrambled the season with roughly 30 percent of teams in the state deciding against fall competition. The La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan co-op won’t field a team this season, and a pair of invitationals where the Timberwolves would have faced elite nonconference competition were cancelled.

“They’ve been very positive considering we’ve lost a lot of higher-level competition,” Gnewikow said.

She said her players are following the COVID-19 protocols of remaining six feet apart and using hand sanitizer on the course.

“Our mantra is ‘six feet so we can compete,’” Gnewikow said. “That’s tough with girls who like to socialize, but they’re willing to do it because they don’t want to lose their season.”

Gnewikow expects tough competition in the MVC from Onalaska, which returns Amber Nygen and Alison Balduzzi from last season.

She expects a high level of competition this season.