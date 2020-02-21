Black River Falls defeats Viroqua in six overtimes

"She has been a horse in the net," Paul Severson said. "We build our around defense, and Abby keeps us in games."

He wasn't surprised that goals were few and far between. Viroqua, which includes Westby and Viroqua's Youth Initiative High School, scored its only goal in the first period, when Rachel Simonson converted a power play.

"We’ve played these guys close," he said. "The last four times we played them, they were 2-1 games."

The contest was two minutes away from a 1-0 Viroqua victory in regulation before the Tigers finally broke through. Black River Falls forward Lexie Hagen set up to Severson's left and tapped home a rebound shot from defenseman Annelise Swiggum to tie the game at 1-1.

The overtime played out like regulation. Black River Falls dominated the possession and shots on goal but was unable to get anything past a disciplined Severson. Moser believes Severson "likely set at high school state record" with her 108 saves.

“Their goalie did phenomenal job," Moser said. "She blocks well, and she didn’t give a lot of opportunities in close. They’re very good with their sticks in front of the net and didn’t let us get very many second or third chances."

Both coaches saw signs of fatigue as the overtimes stacked up.