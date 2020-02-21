Black River Falls defeats Viroqua in six overtimes

BLACK RIVER FALLS - With the start of the second overtime, Ellie Dolesy skated into uncharted territory.
"I have never played a game this long, and I don't ever want another game this long," Dolesy said.
She probably won't get the chance. Dolesy and her Black River Falls teammates played an odds-defying six overtimes against Viroqua Thursday before emerging with a 2-1 victory at Milt Lunda Ice Arena in Black River Falls.
The contest, which lasted nearly 4 ½ hours, didn't end until Hannah Lane buried a rebound shot with 3:03 left in the sixth overtime. At that point, the two teams had played 122 minutes and 51 seconds of hockey.
"Players were getting to where the emotion was just draining them," said Black River Falls coach Oak Moser, whose team includes players from Tomah, Sparta, Neillsville and Melrose-Mindoro. "You could see at the start of the last (overtime) we were standing all of a sudden. We were still able to keep the puck in because they were battling the same thing."
The contest was notable for both its length and the triple-digit effort of Viroqua senior goaltender Abby Severson, who finished with a mind-blowing 108 saves. She made every kind of save, including two that bounced off her facemask in overtime.
Viroqua coach Paul Severson, Abby Severson's father, said the save total paralleled her one-save-per-minute output during the regular season.
"She has been a horse in the net," Paul Severson said. "We build our around defense, and Abby keeps us in games."
He wasn't surprised that goals were few and far between. Viroqua, which includes Westby and Viroqua's Youth Initiative High School, scored its only goal in the first period, when Rachel Simonson converted a power play.
"We’ve played these guys close," he said. "The last four times we played them, they were 2-1 games."
The contest was two minutes away from a 1-0 Viroqua victory in regulation before the Tigers finally broke through. Black River Falls forward Lexie Hagen set up to Severson's left and tapped home a rebound shot from defenseman Annelise Swiggum to tie the game at 1-1.
The overtime played out like regulation. Black River Falls dominated the possession and shots on goal but was unable to get anything past a disciplined Severson. Moser believes Severson "likely set at high school state record" with her 108 saves.
“Their goalie did phenomenal job," Moser said. "She blocks well, and she didn’t give a lot of opportunities in close. They’re very good with their sticks in front of the net and didn’t let us get very many second or third chances."
Both coaches saw signs of fatigue as the overtimes stacked up.
"They were tired, and you could see that," Paul Severson said. "They would slow for bursts, and they would pick it back up again. They gave it a really good effort."
Moser said, "The legs go, and when the legs go, no matter what level of player you are, the head starts to go ... you start to make some poor decisions. You don’t have any knee bend, and it’s hard to keep your stick on the ice."
The winning goal came after Black River Falls defenseman Sierra Steele dumped the puck into a crowd in front of the net. Lane managed to find the puck in heavy traffic and flick a short, chest-high shot into the net.
"We finally got a good look because the puck bounced off to the side, which takes the goalie out of position a little bit, and (Lane) buried it," Moser said.
Despite the fatigue, Dolesy said she never lost her determination to chase down the puck.
"It's my senior year," she said. "It didn't want to be done, so it was pretty easy to get through it."
The team gets five days off before heading to top-seeded Middleton for a sectional semifinal Tuesday. The team didn't practice Friday.
"We need a day of rest and recovery," Moser said. “I told them I’m proud of them, I’m impressed with them, and we’ll give Middleton a heck of the game on Tuesday."