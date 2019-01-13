The Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey team began the New Year with back-to-back games and came away with a tie and a loss.
The Tigers gained a 2-2 tie Friday at the Middleton-based Metro Lynx and lost a 5-0 decision Saturday to the Central Wisconsin Storm based at D.C. Everest High School.
The two games left the Tigers with a 5-9-3 record.
The Tigers visited Middleton for a late 8 p.m. game and played what Black River Falls/Tomah coach Oak Moser described as a “very lackluster first period.” Fortunately for the Tigers, Josie Mathison stopped all 10 Lynx shots in the period as the Tigers’ went into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead. The lone first period goal was scored by the Tigers’ Savannah Holcomb with a wrist shot from the slot area off passes from Lexie Hagen and Natalie Rave.
Moser said the Tigers played a much-improved second period with significant puck possession time but were unable to add to the lead and clung to the 1-0 advantage after two periods of play.
The Tigers extended the lead to 2-0 when Hagen scored off a turnover with an assist going to Holcomb. The lead was short-lived as the Lynx responded with two goals less than two minutes apart midway through the period to tie the score.
“Both goals came from unfortunate bounces of the puck,” Moser said.
The game was tightly contested the rest of the way and through the overtime period with both teams getting quality scoring chances and solid goaltending, Moser said.
Saturday’s game had the Tigers playing host to the second-ranked Storm, which controlled play throughout the game and amassed a 44-8 shot margin over the Tigers.
Moser said his squad began the game competing well before the Storm converted on two consecutive rushes 11 minutes into the period and then controlled play the rest of the contest.
Mathison was strong in net with 39 saves on the 44 shots.
Moser welcomed the chance to schedule Storm, a potential playoff opponent after the Tigers were switched into a sectional of teams north and east of Black River Falls. The Storm has reached the state tournament every season since 2012. Moser said his girls will “go to work with a goal of gaining a rematch opportunity in the playoffs.”
The Tigers get a 13-day break before hosting Capitol City Cougars Friday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in the Lunda Center in Black River Falls.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 2 METRO LYNX 2
BRF/Tomah;1;0;1;0−2
Metro Lynx;0;0;2;0−2
First period: B/T—Holcomb (Hagen, Rave) 4:54.
Third period: B/T—Hagen (Holcomb) 1:03. M—Meskin 7:34. M—Alborn (Dragoo) 9:25.
Saves: B/T—Mathison 31. M—McKersie 26.
Penalties: B/T 3-6. M—1-2.
CENTRAL WISCONSIN 5 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 0
BRF/Tomah;0;0;0−0
Central Wis;2;2;1−5
First period: C—Gruber (Hahner) 11:15. C—Federici (Ellia) 11:39.
Second period: C—Piskula (Federici, Ellis) 11:15. C—Hahner (Gruber, Croker) 13:51.
Third period: C—Stepan (Gruber, Croker) 16:25.
Saves: C—Fredrickson 8. B/T—Mathison 39.
Penalties: C—1-2. B—3-6.
