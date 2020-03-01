Black River Falls skaters end season at Madison

After putting one in the record books five days earlier, the Black River Falls co-op girls hockey team saw its season end Tuesday with a 7-1 loss to Madison Metro in a WIAA Sectional semifinal contest at Madison Ice Arena.

The Tigers ended the season with a 11-14-1 record. Madison Metro advanced the to state tournament by blanking Sun Prairie 3-0 in the Sectional final.

Black River Falls was coming off a six-overtime victory against Viroqua, which coach Oak Moser confirmed was the longest (123 minutes) game in Wisconsin girls high school history. The Tigers established a state record for shots on goal (110) and Viroqua goaltender Abby Severson set a state record for saves (108).

There were no records set Tuesday as the Tigers hung with top-seeded Madison Metro until the third period, when the Lynx busted the contest open with four goals.

"Ultimately the speed of the Metro Lynx and offensive firepower were more than we could keep pace with, although there was no quit in our players to the final buzzer," Moser said.

Moser said the Tigers skated toe-to-toe with Madison Metro during the first period.