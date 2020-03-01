Black River Falls skaters end season at Madison

After putting one in the record books five days earlier, the Black River Falls co-op girls hockey team saw its season end Tuesday with a 7-1 loss to Madison Metro in a WIAA Sectional semifinal contest at Madison Ice Arena.
The Tigers ended the season with a 11-14-1 record. Madison Metro advanced the to state tournament by blanking Sun Prairie 3-0 in the Sectional final.
Black River Falls was coming off a six-overtime victory against Viroqua, which coach Oak Moser confirmed was the longest (123 minutes) game in Wisconsin girls high school history. The Tigers established a state record for shots on goal (110) and Viroqua goaltender Abby Severson set a state record for saves (108).
There were no records set Tuesday as the Tigers hung with top-seeded Madison Metro until the third period, when the Lynx busted the contest open with four goals.
"Ultimately the speed of the Metro Lynx and offensive firepower were more than we could keep pace with, although there was no quit in our players to the final buzzer," Moser said.
Moser said the Tigers skated toe-to-toe with Madison Metro during the first period.
"The first period was one of the best periods of hockey we played all season, and although being outshot, we generated some quality scoring chances in a very fast-paced game," Moser said.
The Tigers lone goal came on a power play early in the third period when Lexie Hagen fired a shot past the Lynx goalie from the left circle with assists from Ellie Dolesy and Reghan Yourell.
Black River Falls goaltender Josie Mathsion finished the contest with 30 saves.
The Tigers will say good-bye to eight seniors from the program this year, including captains Mathison and Dolesy, along with Yourell, Samantha Hansen, Grace Engebretson, Minnie Lonetree, Nikita Nielsen, and Nikki L’Amie.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MADISON METRO 7 BLACK RIVER FALLS 1
Black River Falls;0;0;1−1
Madison Metro;1;2;4−7
First period: M - Raaths (Mirwald, Goetzke) 3:38.
Second period: M - Bonnell (Jambor, Johnson) :37. M - Raaths (Bonnell, Johnson) 1:30 (pp).
Third period: M - Raaths (Mirwald, Johnson) :30. M - Raaths (Mirwald) 3:26 (sh). M - Kolpien (Jambor) 4:23. B - Hagen (Dolsey, Yourell) 4:54 (pp). M - Goetzke (Jacobson, Dragoo) 10:45.
Saves: B - Mathison 30. M - McKersie 20.
Penalties: B 7-25. M 6-12.