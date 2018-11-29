Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey coach Oak Moser believes “most hockey teams are built from the net out.”
If that’s the case, then the Tigers have a solid foundation in Josie Mathison.
Mathison, an all-state goaltender as a sophomore, returns to anchor a team that’s in transition elsewhere on the ice. Six seniors graduated from last year’s squad that posted a 15-8-1 record and reached the sectional semifinals, and the Tigers, at least early in the season, will rely on Mathison to steal some games. Last season, she led the state in save percentage at .940 and was fifth in the goals-against average at 1.82.
“Josie is solid, and we’re fortunate to have her,” Moser said.
While the team lost a lot of seniors from last season, there won’t be a shortage of bodies. Ten new players arrived for 2018-19, and Moser spent the preseason sorting through a healthy number of 24 girls.
“There’s a lot to learn,” Moser said. “At times it clicks well, but at other times it doesn’t because they fail to communicate.”
There is experience on defense, where junior Ellie Dolesy and sophomore Jenna Hausman return as starting defenders. They’ll be joined in the rotation by freshmen Sierra Steele and Annalise Swiggum.
The competition for playing time at forward is wide open, where junior Reghan Yourell and sophomores Savannah Holcomb and Ellie Steinhoff are the top returnees. Yourell was the team’s fourth-leading goal-scorer last season with eight and tied for third in assists with seven.
The other forwards vying for playing time are:
- Seniors—Shay Lyden, Maggie Olsen and Celina Hall.
- Juniors—Kayla Streeter, Grace Engebretsen, Samantha Hansen and Minnie Lonetree.
- Sophomores—Ashley Courtright, Brenna Roush and Elizabeth Jorgensen.
- Freshmen—Lexie Hagen, Hannah Long, Mia Handly, Skylar Pierce and Natalie Rave.
Moser said the Tigers won’t rely on one dominant scorer.
“I think the scoring will have to come throughout the lineup,” Moser said. “We’ll see a little more balanced scoring.”
Moser hopes the team follows last year’s trajectory, when the Tigers took off after the holidays. Last year’s squad was 4-4-1 heading into Christmas but put together a seven-game winning streak starting in mid-January. He said the rest of the state took notice.
“Teams want to play us,” Moser said. “It’s great to be accepted and be expected to compete against the top programs in the state.”
The Tigers play their home games at Lunda Arena in Black River Falls and compete as an independent. They have been moved to a different sectional for 2018-19, and Moser wants to head into the tournament with a head of steam.
“It’s a season-long process,” Moser said. “We want to get better every day and be playing our best hockey in the second week of February when the playoffs start.”
