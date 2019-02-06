It was 1-1 weekend for the Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey squad.
The Tigers came from behind Friday to gain a 3-2 victory at Baraboo and traveled Saturday to Minocqua, where they lost a 1-0 decision to Lakeland.
The split left the Tigers with a 6-11-3 record.
Black River Falls/Tomah coach Oak Moser said the Tigers controlled most of the match against Baraboo despite having to rally from a pair of one-goal deficits.
Baraboo drew first blood with a goal late in the first period when the Tigers were unable to control the puck in their defensive corner to the right of goaltender Josie Mathison.
A few minutes into the second period, freshman Skylar Pierce tied the score after receiving a pass from Shay Lyden that allowed Pierce to get behind Baraboo's defenders. She walked into the slot and put a wrist shot past the Baraboo goalie to tie the score. Reghan Yourell initiated the breakout for the Tiger’s and also earned an assist on the play.
Later in the period, Baraboo reclaimed the lead at 2-1 with a wrist shot from the right circle area. The Tigers ended the first two periods with 22 shots on goal but were able to only put one past the Baraboo goalie.
The Tigers offense accelerated the pace to start the third period, putting 20 shots on goal. The tying goal developed when freshman defenseman Annelise Swiggum carried the puck through the neutral zone and unleashed a shot from just inside the offensive blue line. Ellie Steinhoff, who had been driving toward the net, buried the rebound to knot the score at 2-2.
With just over a minute remaining in the game, Lyden and Pierce connected again for the game-winning goal. Pierce won a race to the side wall in the neutral zone, took advantage of an aggressive defensive play by Baraboo and slid a pass to Lyden skating down the center of the ice. She put a low shot just inside the post past the Baraboo goalie for the eventual game winner.
Moser was encouraged by the number of pucks his team sent to the net.
"It was great to produce over 40 shots in a game," he said. "We have struggled to produce goals and even today had to work very hard to pull out the win. We will have to tighten up our defensive zone play as well to prevent scoring chances from pucks we are not controlling in our one-on-one battles as we approach the playoffs."
Moser described the contest at Lakeland as a "very physical and hard-fought game where goaltending was good on both ends of the ice." Mathison finished the contest with 20 saves.
The final regular-season contest is Saturday, Feb. 9 at Hayward.
WIAA sectional tournament action begins Thursday, Feb. 14, when the Tigers host a quarterfinal contest against Northland Pines. Faceoff is 7 p.m. at Lunda Ice Center. The winner travels to top-seeded D.C. Everest Tuesday, Feb. 19.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 3 BARABOO 2
BRF/Tomah;0;1;2−3
Baraboo;1;1;0−2
First period: B - Patton 16:39.
Second period: B/T - Pierce (Lyden, Yourell) 3:17. B - Goethel (Engal) 10:52.
Third period: B - Steinhoff (Swiggum) 6:14. B - Lyden (Pierce) 15:51.
Saves: B/T - Mathsion 15. B - Buss 42.
Penalties: B/T - 3-6. B - 1-2.
LAKELAND 1 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 0
BRF/Tomah;0;0;0−0
Lakeland;0;0;1−1
Third period: L - Johnson (Vizkanko, Boyer) 9:49.
Saves: B/T - Mathison 24. L - Maulson 22.
Penalties: B/T - 9-18. L - 6-13.
