Black River Falls/Tomah girls skaters clip Hayward

The Black River Falls/Tomah girls co-op hockey team played its first match in 26 days Tuesday, and the result was worth the wait.

Savannah Holcomb scored a power play with 2 ½ minutes left to lift the Tigers to a 3-2 victory over Hayward at Lunda Ice Center in Black River Falls.

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak and boosted the Tigers' record to 4-8-0. Scheduled contests Jan. 11 at Fond du Lac and Jan. 18 at D.C. Everest were postponed.

"It was a hard-fought game," Tigers coach Oak Moser said. "Both goalies played very well, and it was nice to get a couple of power play goals."

Neither team scored until the final period.

Hayward struck first with a breakaway goal while shorthanded as the Hurricanes posted up behind the Tigers defense, gathered in a clearing pass and scored to break the ice less than two minutes into the third period.

The Tigers responded with the only even-strength goal of the match, when Lexi Hagen gathered a breakout pass from Jenna Hausman, raced between the Hurricanes defenders and scored off the post to tie the match.