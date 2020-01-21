Black River Falls/Tomah girls skaters clip Hayward

The Black River Falls/Tomah girls co-op hockey team played its first match in 26 days Tuesday, and the result was worth the wait.
Savannah Holcomb scored a power play with 2 ½ minutes left to lift the Tigers to a 3-2 victory over Hayward at Lunda Ice Center in Black River Falls.
The victory snapped a five-game losing streak and boosted the Tigers' record to 4-8-0. Scheduled contests Jan. 11 at Fond du Lac and Jan. 18 at D.C. Everest were postponed.
"It was a hard-fought game," Tigers coach Oak Moser said. "Both goalies played very well, and it was nice to get a couple of power play goals."
Neither team scored until the final period.
Hayward struck first with a breakaway goal while shorthanded as the Hurricanes posted up behind the Tigers defense, gathered in a clearing pass and scored to break the ice less than two minutes into the third period.
The Tigers responded with the only even-strength goal of the match, when Lexi Hagen gathered a breakout pass from Jenna Hausman, raced between the Hurricanes defenders and scored off the post to tie the match.
The Tigers took their first lead a few minutes later with a power play goal from Hagen. She scored from the left circle off a pass from Reghan Yourell, who had won the puck on the forecheck.
The Hurricanes tied the contest at 2-2 with a power play goal through traffic.
The Tigers generated the game winner on a power play. Holcomb received a centering pass from Hausman and sent a shot that beat Hurricanes' goaltender Emma Quimby to put the Tigers in the lead for good. Hagen also assisted on the play.
The Hurricanes did not go away quietly. They pulled their goalie for the extra attacker while on a late power play after Black River Falls/Tomah took a penalty with 35 seconds left, but the Tigers killed the penalty while playing the rest of the game shorthanded.
Black River Falls/Tomah goaltender Josie Mathison made 19 saves in the first two periods to keep the Tigers in the game until the offense ignited. Hayward outshot the Tigers 32-20.
The Tigers return to action Thursday, Jan 23 at home vs the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabres for a 5:30 p.m. faceoff. Two days later, the Tigers host Hartland Arrowhead starting at 2 p.m. Both contests are in Black River Falls.
The Tigers play their only game in Tomah Saturday, Feb. 15 against University School of Milwaukee.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 3 HAYWARD 2
Hayward;0;0;2−2
Black River/Tomah;0;0;3−3
Third period: H - K. Sprenger (Eytcheson) 1:42 (sh). B/T - Hagen (Hausman), 5:53. B/T - Hagen (Yourell) 8:14 (pp). H - R. Sprenger (Doyle) 10:25 (pp). B/T - Holcomb (Hausman, Hagen) 14:34 (pp).
Saves: H - Quimby 17. B/T - Mathison 30.
Penalties: H 5-10. B/T 5-10.