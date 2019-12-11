Black River Falls/Tomah girls skaters crack victory column

The Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey team earned its first victory of the season with an offensive onslaught that resulted in an 11-3 victory against an undermanned Medford Raiders squad at Medford.

The Tigers improved their record to 1-3.

"It was great to get production from every offensive line in the game," Black River Falls/Tomah coach Oak Moser said. "We were able to control the puck for extended periods of time and find each other on the ice generating some very nice scoring opportunities."

The Tigers scored in the first minute of play, but the Raiders responded a few minutes later to tie the score at one. From there the Tiger’s were able to take control of the contest and generated 63 shots on goal to keep both Medford goalies busy throughout the night.

Ellie Steinhoff, who opened the scoring, along with Reghan Yourell, recorded hat tricks for the Tigers. Others tallying goals included Scotlyn Baird (with her first varsity goal), Alexis Hagen, Savannah Holcomb, Skylar Pierce and Hannah Lane (first varsity goal).

Recording assists were Hagen and Holcomb with three each; Pierce, Liz Jorgensen with two; and Baird with one.

Josie Mathison recorded the win in net for the Tigers.