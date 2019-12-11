Black River Falls/Tomah girls skaters crack victory column

The Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey team earned its first victory of the season with an offensive onslaught that resulted in an 11-3 victory against an undermanned Medford Raiders squad at Medford.
The Tigers improved their record to 1-3.
"It was great to get production from every offensive line in the game," Black River Falls/Tomah coach Oak Moser said. "We were able to control the puck for extended periods of time and find each other on the ice generating some very nice scoring opportunities."
The Tigers scored in the first minute of play, but the Raiders responded a few minutes later to tie the score at one. From there the Tiger’s were able to take control of the contest and generated 63 shots on goal to keep both Medford goalies busy throughout the night.
Ellie Steinhoff, who opened the scoring, along with Reghan Yourell, recorded hat tricks for the Tigers. Others tallying goals included Scotlyn Baird (with her first varsity goal), Alexis Hagen, Savannah Holcomb, Skylar Pierce and Hannah Lane (first varsity goal).
Recording assists were Hagen and Holcomb with three each; Pierce, Liz Jorgensen with two; and Baird with one.
Josie Mathison recorded the win in net for the Tigers.
Moser said Medford worked hard the entire game and managed to capitalize on the best chances it generated. Emily Shafer scored all three of Medford's goals.
"We still have some work to do when we are not in possession of the puck," Moser said. "We will continue to go back to work and improve our overall play as we face six games yet between now and the end of 2019."
The Tigers begin the home portion of their schedule this week with a Dec. 12 contest vs. Onalaska and a Dec. 14 matchup against Northland Pines.
Black River Falls/Tomah hosts an eight-team tournament Dec. 27-28 at Lunda Memorial Arena in Black River Falls. The Tigers open tournament play with a noon faceoff against Beloit Memorial Dec. 27.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 11 MEDFORD 3
BRF/Tomah;3;4;4−11
Medford;1;1;1−3
First period: B/T - Steinhoff (Pierce) :57. M - Shafer (Kennedy) 3:54. T - Yourell (Holcomb) 5:56. T - Yourell (Hagen, Holcomb) 6:16.
Second period: B/T - Baird 8:00. B/T - Steinhoff (Jorgensen) 9:11. B/T - Hagen 11:23 (pp). B/T - Steinhoff (Jorgensen) 13:28. M - Shafer (Brandner) 14:29.
Third period: B/T - Holcomb (Hagen) :30. B/T - Pierce 1:01. M - Shafer (Hraby) 9:00 (pp). B/T - Lane (Baird) 16:18. B/T - Yourell (Hagen, Holcomb) 16:23.
Saves: B/T - Mathison 6. M - Nicks 39, Duesing 13.
Penalties: B/T 2-4. M 2-2 (includes penalty shot).