Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey coach Oak Moser said his team enjoyed a "confidence-building" game Saturday.
Thirteen goals will have that effect.
The Tigers bounced back from a rough weekend to pound Medford 13-0 in a matchup at Lunda Ice Arena. It was their first home game of the season and improved their record to 2-3.
Moser was happy that all 17 players he used participated in the scoring.
"To be successful this season, we will continue to need production throughout our lineup on any given night," Moser said. "We are a very young team and sorting through how to play the game at this level."
The result was a welcome outcome after the Tigers scored two goals in three losses during a Thanksgiving weekend invitational at Baldwin.
"It was great to see the puck movement and the players beginning to apply what we have begun to develop so far this season," Moser said. "As we move forward we will focus on increasing our pace of play and refining out game."
Black River Falls/Tomah racked up 13 goals without a single player scoring a hat truck. Elizabeth Jorgensen and Savannah Holcomb scored two goals each, while Jorgensen was among six players who scored their first varsity goals. Annelise Swiggum, Brenna Roush, Alexis Hagen, Skylar Pierce and Hannah Long were the other five.
Ellie Steinhoff had four assists.
In addition to their first home contest, it was also the Tigers' annual "Food Fight Saturday." Between the girls and boys hockey programs, over 6,000 pounds of food were collected and distributed to food pantries in the communities of all the participating schools in the hockey co-op. Contributions even came from visiting teams.
The Tigers play their only game of the season in Tomah Saturday, when they host Fond du Lac at Tomah Ice Center beginning at 2 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 13 MEDFORD 0
Medford;0;0;0−0
BRF/Tomah;5;5;3−13
First period: B/T - Olson (Steinhoff) 1:49. B/T - Swiggum (Olson) 2:03. B/T - Jorgensen (Steele) 9:11 (sh). B/T - Engebretson (Hansen, Hausman) 15:29. B/T - Yourell (Pierce) 16:00.
Second period: B/T - Holcomb (Steinhoff, Hagen) :30. B/T - Roush (Jorgensen, Courtright) 3:02. B/T - Hagen (Hausman, Steinhoff) 6:39. B/T - Pierce (Yourell) 12:06. B/T - Long (Olson, Dolesy) 15:50.
Third period: B/T - Jorgensen (Hall, Long) 8:31. B/T - Holcomb (Steinhoff) 12:24 (sh). B/T - Courtright (Jorgensen) 16:30.
Saves: M - Nicks 42. B/T - Mathison 8.
Penalties: M - 2-4. T - 7-14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.