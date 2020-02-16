Black River Falls/Tomah girls skaters split final contests

The Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey co-op team split a pair of defensive struggles to end the regular season.

The Tigers defeated Viroqua 2-1 in Black River Falls Feb. 11 before concluding the regular season with a 2-1 loss to University School of Milwaukee Feb. 15 at Tomah Ice Arena.

The two decisions left the Tigers with a 10-13-1 regular-season record.

Elizabeth Jorgensen scored a power play goal off assists from Ellie Steinhoff and Sierra Steele midway through the third period to lift the Tigers past Viroqua. Lexie Hagen gave Tomah a 1-0 lead midway through the second period, before Viroqua tied the match eight minutes later.

Black River Falls/Tomah outshot Viroqua 47-18, but Blackhawks goaltender Abigail Severson came up with 45 saves.

Hannah Lane scored the Tigers’ only goal against University School. It was assisted by Sami Hansen and Ellie Dolesy.

Tigers goaltender Josie Mathison made 23 saves.

The Tiger committed seven penalties and had to kill off 42 seconds on a five-on-three disadvantage. The last penalty came late in the third period and kept the Tigers from replacing Mathison with an extra attacker unless than a minute in the contest.