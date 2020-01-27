Black River Falls/Tomah girls skaters win third straight

The Black River Falls/Tomah girls co-op hockey squad has hit its stride.

The Tigers won their third match in five days with an 8-1 victory over the Hartland Arrowhead Warhawks Saturday at Milt Lunda Ice Arena in Black River Falls. Tomah/Black River Falls improved its record to 6-8-0 and hasn’t lost since Dec. 28.

“We are beginning to play stronger and smarter hockey in all three zones of the ice,” Tigers coach Oak Moser said. “Putting together a few wins and creating some scoring are providing some confidence to the team ... all three wins were against quality opponents.”

The contest had a little bit of everything, including freshman goaltender Isabel Blackdeer’s clarinet solo of the national anthem. Moser said the rendition ignited an early spark for the Tigers, who outshot the Warhawks 14-8 in the first period and took a 2-0 lead with goals from Reghan Yourell and Lexi Hagen.

The lead reached 8-0 before Arrowhead averted a shutout with 33 seconds left in the contest.

Five Tomah/Sparta players finished with multi-point games.

