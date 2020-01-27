Black River Falls/Tomah girls skaters win third straight

The Black River Falls/Tomah girls co-op hockey squad has hit its stride.
The Tigers won their third match in five days with an 8-1 victory over the Hartland Arrowhead Warhawks Saturday at Milt Lunda Ice Arena in Black River Falls. Tomah/Black River Falls improved its record to 6-8-0 and hasn’t lost since Dec. 28.
“We are beginning to play stronger and smarter hockey in all three zones of the ice,” Tigers coach Oak Moser said. “Putting together a few wins and creating some scoring are providing some confidence to the team ... all three wins were against quality opponents.”
The contest had a little bit of everything, including freshman goaltender Isabel Blackdeer’s clarinet solo of the national anthem. Moser said the rendition ignited an early spark for the Tigers, who outshot the Warhawks 14-8 in the first period and took a 2-0 lead with goals from Reghan Yourell and Lexi Hagen.
The lead reached 8-0 before Arrowhead averted a shutout with 33 seconds left in the contest.
Five Tomah/Sparta players finished with multi-point games.
Yourell and Hagen notched two goals apiece, and Skylar Pierce, Hannah Lane, Jenna Hausman and Samantha Hansen also scored one goal each for the Tigers. Yourell, Pierce, Holcomb, Scotlyn Baird, Hansen, Hagen, Leah Reetz, Ellie Dolesy and Lane recorded assists.
The Tigers power play produced two goals, making three games in a row with at least one power play goal.
Starting goalie Josie Mathison recorded 20 saves and completed the last three games with 89 saves on 92 shots for a .967 save percentage and 1.0 goals-against average.
“Our goal continues to be to improve one percent every day and to be playing our best hockey at playoff time,” Moser said.
The Tigers’ next five games are on the road. The next home contest is Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. Viroqua in Black River Falls.
The Tigers close out the regular season Saturday, Feb. 15 by hosting University School of Milwaukee in Tomah starting at 2 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.