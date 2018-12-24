Black River Falls/Tomah goaltender Josie Mathison has two straight shutouts, if not two straight victories, to her credit.
Mathison held Hayward without a goal for 59 minutes, but Hayward's goaltender proved just as impenetrable as the two teams battled to a 0-0 tie Saturday at Lunda Ice Center in Black River Falls.
The Tigers remained unbeaten in their last five outings (3-0-2, 5-5-2 overall).
Hayward, a co-op that includes Spooner, Ashland, Rice Lake, Cumberland and Grantsburg, also has a 5-5-2 record.
It was Mathison's second straight shutout. Two days earlier, she was the winning goaltender in the Tigers' 3-0 victory at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.
While the Hayward team was fast and significantly outshot the Tigers, Black River Falls/Tomah coach Oak Moser said "everyone battled hard," especially when the Tigers had to survive a three-on-five penalty kill for one minute in the second period.
"The game was intense and one of the faster-paced games we have played to date," Moser said.
Moser expected a close contest. Over the last two seasons, the three games played between the two team were decided by no more than one goal, and the two are 1-1-1 against each other during that span.
Mathison keeps the Tigers close in almost every game. She stopped 49 shots against Hayward, bringing her season save pct to .940 with a goals-against of 2.11. Both stats are among the best in the state.
Both teams committed four penalties.
Moser said the last five games have been positive for his young team.
"As a team we continue to improve. Practice intensity has been increasing, and our goal remains to get one percent better each day," he said. "We are seeing improvement across the board, particularly over these last five games. We have a lot of development yet to do but are embracing the challenge."
After a trip to Neenah for three matches during a holiday tournament, the Tigers get 15 days off before traveling to Middleton Jan. 11. The next home date is Saturday, Jan. 12 vs. D.C. Everest at Lunda Ice Center.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 0 HAYWARD 0
Hayward;0;0;0−0
BRF/Tomah;0;0;0−0
Saves: H - Quimby 13. B/T - Mathison 49.
Penalties: H - 4-8. B/T - 4-8.
