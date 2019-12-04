Black River Falls-Tomah hockey opens with three losses

The Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey squad opened the season with three losses at the Baldwin Invitational.
The Tigers lost 4-0 to St. Croix Fusion Friday. The game remained close through two periods before the Fusion picked up two third period goals to seal the win. The Fusion outshot the Tigers 44-17, but it was a couple of defensive zone turnovers that put the game out of reach for the Tigers. Josie Mathison made 40 saves in net for the Tigers. Black River Falls/Tomah coach Oak Moser said the Tigers played well for significant portions of the game but were unable to capitalize on opportunities and that the Fusion were very effective at taking away shot opportunities for the Tigers.
In the second game of the day, the Tigers fell to the Bay Area Ice Bears by a 3-1 score. The Ice Bears tallied one goal in each period, and the Tigers' first goal of the season was a third period power play tally by Reghan Yourell with assists from Savannah Holcomb and Lexie Hagen. Moser said the Tigers maintained pressure throughout the third period but were unable to put the puck in the back of the net. Mathison made 34 saves.
Saturday, the Tigers lost at 5-1 decision to the Western Wisconsin Stars. The Tigers struggled in the first period, which ended with a 3-1 deficit. The Tigers played much improved hockey for the next two periods but were unable to find the back of the net and gave up one power play goal in each of the remaining two periods. Mathison made 40 saves.
It's the second straight season the Tigers went 0-3 at Baldwin, but Moser said the games were more competitive than last season.
"We know what we need to work on and develop and will get back to those basics," Moser said.
The Tigers have road games at Stoughton Dec. 7 and Viroqua Dec. 10 before playing their home opener Thursday, Dec. 12 vs. Onalaska starting at 7:30 p.m. at Lunda Memorial Arena in Black River Falls.
ST. CROIX VALLEY 4 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 0
BRF/Tomah;0;0;0−0
St. Croix;1;1;2−4
First period: S - Bergamis (Erickson) 12:43.
Second period: S - Bergamis (Rasmuson) 6:13.
Third period: S - DeLong (Shew, Mittl) 3:28. S - Paulsen (Erickson) 3:55.
Saves: B/T - Mathsion 40. S - Seeley 17.
Penalties: B/T 2-4. S 2-4.
BAY AREA 3 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 1
BRF/Tomah;0;0;1−1
Bay Area;1;1;1−3
First period: BAY - Anderson (Spejcher, Van De Hei), 6:21.
Second period: BAY - Aitken (Bender) 13:55.
Third period: BAY - Bender 9:13. B/T - Yourell (Holcomb, Hagen) 10:36 (pp).
Saves: B/T - Mathison 34. BAY - Christopherson 21.
Penalties: B/T 4-8. BAY 5-10.
WESTERN WISCONSIN 5 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 1
BRF/Tomah;1;0;0−1
Western Wis;3;2;0−5
First period: W - Connors (Huerta) :31. B/T - Hagen 4:50. W - Brice (Williams) 6:31. W - Brice (Wiehl, Huerta) 3:44.
Second period: W - Brice (Dahlberg, Williams) 3:44 (pp). W - Wiehl (Huerta, Williams) 9:21 (pp).
Saves: B/T - Mathison 40. W - Sobczak 24.
Penalties: B/T - 8-16. W - 5-10.