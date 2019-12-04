Black River Falls-Tomah hockey opens with three losses

The Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey squad opened the season with three losses at the Baldwin Invitational.

The Tigers lost 4-0 to St. Croix Fusion Friday. The game remained close through two periods before the Fusion picked up two third period goals to seal the win. The Fusion outshot the Tigers 44-17, but it was a couple of defensive zone turnovers that put the game out of reach for the Tigers. Josie Mathison made 40 saves in net for the Tigers. Black River Falls/Tomah coach Oak Moser said the Tigers played well for significant portions of the game but were unable to capitalize on opportunities and that the Fusion were very effective at taking away shot opportunities for the Tigers.

In the second game of the day, the Tigers fell to the Bay Area Ice Bears by a 3-1 score. The Ice Bears tallied one goal in each period, and the Tigers' first goal of the season was a third period power play tally by Reghan Yourell with assists from Savannah Holcomb and Lexie Hagen. Moser said the Tigers maintained pressure throughout the third period but were unable to put the puck in the back of the net. Mathison made 34 saves.