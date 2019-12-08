Black River Falls/Tomah jayvee girls skaters rally for 4-4 tie

The Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey co-op played its inaugural junior varsity contest Nov. 30 and gained a 4-4 tie with St. Croix Fusion.

The first three goals of the contest were scored by the Fusion before the Tigers got on the board with a power play tally from Hannah Long, who received a pass from Hannah Lane and sent a shot from the blue line that found its way through a crowd and the Fusion goalie.

The second period ended with the Fusion up 3-1, and the Fusion added their fourth goal early in the third, putting the Tigers in a deep hole.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tigers began their comeback when Nikita Nielsen scored her first high school goal off a rebound shot from Lane.

On a power play with only 2:21 remaining in the third, Black River Falls pulled its goalie for a six-on-four advantage, and Leah Reetz made the move pay off. She tallied her first high school goal off an assist from Scotlyn Baird.

The Tigers again pulled their goalie for an extra skater to create a six-on-five advantage, and Lane capped off the Tigers scoring with the tying goal with only 42 seconds remaining, again assisted by Baird.