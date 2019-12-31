Black River Falls/Tomah offense struggles in home tournament

BLACK RIVER FALLS - It was a struggle for the Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey team to score goals during their home tournament.
Despite giving up just nine goals in three games, the Tigers dropped all three games of the tournament held the Milt Lunda Memorial Arena in Black River Falls. The Tigers' record fell to 3-8.
The tournament began Dec. 27 with a 2-1 loss to Rock County. After a sluggish start, the Tigers played a strong second half of the game but were only able to produce one goal on a power play. It came with Rock County's goalie pulled in the final minute of regulation. Hannah Lane put a puck in the back of the net following a shot from Savannah Holcomb and a scrum in the net area.
Both teams produced over 30 shots, and Tigers' goaltender Josie Mathison made 31 saves.
Later in the evening, the Tigers faced reigning WIAA state champion Fox City Stars and dropped a 3-2 decision. The Tigers put up a strong performance again following a lackluster first period, which had Fox Cities take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.
While still being outshot, the Tigers scored on a strong individual forechecking effort from Holcomb, who created a turnover, gained possession of the puck high in the offensive zone, skated into the slot and beat the Fox Cities goaltender with a wrist shot to cut the lead in half.
Late in the period, the Tigers went on the power play and scored with three seconds remaining to tie the contest at 2-2 heading into the second intermission. Lexie Hagen converted the power play goal from a strong cross-ice pass low in the zone from Jenna Hausman and beat the goaltender with a strong wrist shot. Reghan Yourell was credited with an assist on the play.
While the Stars continued to outshoot the Tigers, strong play by goalie Mathison, who again ended the game with 31 saves, kept the Tigers' hopes alive until the Stars converted on a three-on-two rush with under 90 seconds left in regulation to secure the win.
The Tigers returned to the ice Saturday and were defeated by Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4-0.
Black River Falls/Tomah coach Oak Moser said penalties haunted his team the entire tournament. The Tigers committed 16 penalties that kept skaters in the box for 32 minutes. While the Tigers boast an 85 percent penalty kill, Moser said his team "could not overcome the lost offensive time."
Six days before the tournament, the Tigers traveled to Sun Prairie and lost a 4-0 decision to Capital City.
Jayvee contests
The tournament also featured junior varsity contests. The Tigers played two games and were defeated by Fox Cities 3-2 and Bay Area 4-1.
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first period against Fox Cities on goals from Ashley Courtright and Scotlyn Baird. Sierra Steele and Delainey Johnson got the assists.
Fox Cities tied the match in the second period and buried the game winner in the third.
Courtney Magnuson scored the Tigers' only goal against Bay Area. The goal was assisted by Brenna Roush. Goaltender Isabel Blackdeer made 29 saves in what Moser said was a strong effort.
The junior varsity record fell to 1-3-2.
The Tigers return to action Saturday, Jan. 11 with a trip to Fond du Lac to face Central Wisconsin Storm.
The next home match is Tuesday, Jan. 21 against Hayward in a 6 p.m. faceoff at Lunda Arena.
CAPITAL CITY 4 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 0
Black River/Tomah;0;0;0−0
Capital City;1;1;2−4
First period: C - Thompson (Bauer, Goss) 13:32.
Second period: C - Gill (Banuelos, Bliefernicht) 16:43.
Third period: C - Jager (Bliefernicht) 8:15. C - Bliefernicht (Rosin, Deprey) 14:37.
Saves: B/T - Mathison 38. C - Holman 14.
Penalties: B/T 9-21. C 7-14.
ROCK COUNTY 2 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 1
Rock County;1;1;0−2
Black River/Tomah;0;0;1−1
First period: R - Boehlke 5:44 (pp).
Second period: R - Einbeck 14:09.
Third period: B/T - Lane (Holcomb) 16:23 (pp).
Saves: R - Cronin 30. T - Mathison 31.
Penalties: R 4-8. B/T 5-10.
FOX CITIES 3 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 2
Fox Cities;2;0;1−3
Black River/Tomah;0;2;0−2
First period: F - Zilisch (Horman, Hiltunen) 11:00. F - Zilisch (Schauf, Horman) 16:09.
Second period: B/T - Holcomb 1:18. B/T - Hagen (Hausman, Yourell) 16:57 (pp).
Third period: F - Horman (Jablonski, Zilisch) 15:37.
Saves: F - Sciborski 12. B/T - Mathison 32.
Penalties: F 4-8. B/T 5-10.
CHIPPEWA FALLS/MENOMONIE 4 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 0
C. Falls/Menomonie;2;0;2−4
Black River/Tomah;0;0;0−0
First period: C - Schumenauer (Polzin, Rudigar) 9:30. C - Frenette (Sterling, Wickland) 11:25 (pp).
Third period: C - Sterling (Frenette, Martin) 3:28. C - Rudigar (Hebert) 10:29.
Saves: C - Frank 25. B/T - Mathison 22.
Penalties: C 4-8. B/T 6-12.