Black River Falls/Tomah offense struggles in home tournament

BLACK RIVER FALLS - It was a struggle for the Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey team to score goals during their home tournament.

Despite giving up just nine goals in three games, the Tigers dropped all three games of the tournament held the Milt Lunda Memorial Arena in Black River Falls. The Tigers' record fell to 3-8.

The tournament began Dec. 27 with a 2-1 loss to Rock County. After a sluggish start, the Tigers played a strong second half of the game but were only able to produce one goal on a power play. It came with Rock County's goalie pulled in the final minute of regulation. Hannah Lane put a puck in the back of the net following a shot from Savannah Holcomb and a scrum in the net area.

Both teams produced over 30 shots, and Tigers' goaltender Josie Mathison made 31 saves.

Later in the evening, the Tigers faced reigning WIAA state champion Fox City Stars and dropped a 3-2 decision. The Tigers put up a strong performance again following a lackluster first period, which had Fox Cities take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.