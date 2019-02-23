After winning two straight shutouts, the Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey team was hard-pressed to make it three in a row against one of the elite programs in the state.
Central Wisconsin Storm, based at D.C. Everest High School, scored three goals in a 4 ½-minute span to post a 5-1 victory over the Tigers in a WIAA Sectional semifinal at Greenheck Field House in Schofield.
The Tigers finished the season with an 8-14-3 record. It marked the second straight season that Black River Falls/Tomah advanced to the sectional semifinal.
The Tigers, although being outshot and managing less time of possession, were knotted at one with the Storm after one period of play. The Tigers caught the Storm in a bad line change when Alexis Hagen picked up a puck in the neutral zone that had been cleared from the defensive zone by Sierra Steele, skated down the left side and sent a shot on net. The puck rebounded just to the left of the Storm goaltender, and Shay Lyden was able to bury the rebound to tie the score at one.
The Storm, ranked third in the state by the latest coaches' poll, came out charging in the second period and produced three goals in the first eight minutes The Tigers used their timeout following the Storm’s second goal of the period, a power play goal, but were unable to recapture any momentum.
The Storm added a second power play goal early in the third period to gain the final 5-1 advantage.
Junior goaltender Josie Mathison made 34 saves as the Tigers were heavily outshot, and Black River Falls/Tomah coach Oak Moser said his team "spent too much time in their defensive zone."
"The Storm’s speed and constant pressure forced ... too many turnovers in breakout situations to overcome," Moser said.
The Storm converted two of three power plays.
It was the final game for Lyden, Celina Hall and Margaret Olsen, the team's three seniors.
CENTRAL WISCONSIN 5 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 1
BRF/Tomah;1;0;0−1
Central Wis;1;3;1−5
First period: C - Stepan (Oliva, Wincentsen) 3:37. T - Lyden (Steele, Hagen) 15:19.
Second period: C - Gruber (Hahner) 3:34. C - Gruber (Hahner, Croker) 7:01 (pp). C - Trinity (Prohaska) 7:33.
Third period: C - Foster (Oliva, Sabatke) 5:56.
Saves: T - Mathison 34. C - Fredrickson 4.
Penalties: B/T - 3-6. C - 3-6.
