Black River Falls/Tomah skaters defeat Wisconsin Valley, Stoughton

The Black River Falls/Tomah girls co-op hockey team won two out of three contests last week.
The Tigers defeated Wisconsin Valley 1-0 in Marshfield Jan. 28, dropped a 5-0 decision to Onalaska Jan. 30 and defeated the Stoughton Icebergs 5-0 at Tomah Ice Center Feb. 1.
The three decisions left the Tigers with an 8-10-0 record. The Tigers are 5-2-0 since the start of the new year.
Black River Falls/Tomah survived being outshot 10-3 in the first period at Marshfield before taking control in the second period.
The contest remained a scoreless deadlock until the 5:05 mark of the third period, when Savannah Holcomb scored on a wrist shot from the slot area with assists from Jenna Hausman and Hannah Long. The score came just 10 seconds into a Tigers power play.
The final 10 minutes belonged to Black River Falls/Tomah goaltender Josie Mathison, who continued to shut the door on Wisconsin Valley and earned the 26-save shutout, her second in the last four games. Ten of the saves came in the final period.
"It was a nice come back for the team after losing to number-one ranked Central Wisconsin Storm and getting off to a sluggish start," Tigers coach Oak Moser said. "The team responded and earned a hard-fought win."
The Tigers put 30 shots on goal at Onalaska but never got the puck past Hilltoppers' goalie Izzy Lassa. Onalaska improved its record to 11-8-0.
Black River Falls/Tomah had better results with the puck against Stoughton. Lexie Hagen scored a pair of goals, including a shorthander in the second period, and Hausman dished off two assists.
Six contests remain on the regular-season schedule, including a Feb. 15 match in Tomah against University School of Milwaukee Wildcats starting at 2 p.m.
"Every game feels like playoff hockey for us, and we prepare and approach each game as if it were the playoffs." Moser said.
Sectional quarterfinal games begin Feb. 20 or 21. Black River Falls/Tomah is assigned to the Sun Prairie Sectional.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 1 WISCONSIN VALLEY 0
Black River/Tomah;0;0;1−1
Wisconsin Valley;0;0;0−0
Third period: B/T - Holcomb (Hausman, Long) 5:03 (pp).
Saves: B/T - Mathison 26. W - Wagner-Durr 20
Penalties: B/T 5-10. W 4-8.
ONALASKA 5 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 0
Black River/Tomah;0;0;0−0
Onalaska;1;3;1−5
First period: O - Deal (Groshek, Bronston) 8:35.
Second period: O - Groshek (Bronston, Walz) :31. O - Hammes (O. Lassa) 5:47. O - Groshek 13:42 (sh).
Third period: O - Groshek (Bronston, Hammes) 3:46.
Saves: B/T - Mathison 35. O - I. Lassa 30.
Penalties: B/T 3-6. O 1-2.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 5 STOUGHTON 0
Stoughton;0;0;0−0
Black River/Tomah;2;2;1−5
First period: B/T - Pierce (Magnuson, Hausman) 6:51. B/T - Yourell (Hausman) 8:03.
Second period: B/T - Steinhoff (Steele) 1:46. B/T - Hagen (Yourell) 9:57 (sh).
Third period: B/T - Hagen (Yourell) 1:43.
Saves: S - Seybold 35. B/T - Mathison 15.
Penalties: S 5-10. B/T 4-8.