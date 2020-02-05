Black River Falls/Tomah skaters defeat Wisconsin Valley, Stoughton

The Black River Falls/Tomah girls co-op hockey team won two out of three contests last week.

The Tigers defeated Wisconsin Valley 1-0 in Marshfield Jan. 28, dropped a 5-0 decision to Onalaska Jan. 30 and defeated the Stoughton Icebergs 5-0 at Tomah Ice Center Feb. 1.

The three decisions left the Tigers with an 8-10-0 record. The Tigers are 5-2-0 since the start of the new year.

Black River Falls/Tomah survived being outshot 10-3 in the first period at Marshfield before taking control in the second period.

The contest remained a scoreless deadlock until the 5:05 mark of the third period, when Savannah Holcomb scored on a wrist shot from the slot area with assists from Jenna Hausman and Hannah Long. The score came just 10 seconds into a Tigers power play.

The final 10 minutes belonged to Black River Falls/Tomah goaltender Josie Mathison, who continued to shut the door on Wisconsin Valley and earned the 26-save shutout, her second in the last four games. Ten of the saves came in the final period.

"It was a nice come back for the team after losing to number-one ranked Central Wisconsin Storm and getting off to a sluggish start," Tigers coach Oak Moser said. "The team responded and earned a hard-fought win."