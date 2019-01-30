The first game in 13 days for the Black River Falls/Tomah hockey team was a 3-0 loss Friday to the Sun Prairie-based Cap City Cougars at Lunda Ice Center in Black River Falls.
The Tigers' record fell to 5-10-3.
The two teams were nearly even in shots on goals, but the Tigers had trouble finishing off scoring chances.
"We continue to work hard but struggle to produce goals," Black River Falls/Tomah coach Oak Moser said. "I know that the players are working hard on their shots and finishing plays, and it is a priority in practice, but it does not come easy. We will continue to grind and work through it."
The Cougars were clinging to a 1-0 lead until scoring their second goal 48 seconds into the second period off a scrum in front of Tigers goaltender Josie Mathison. A similar scrum six minutes later produced the Cougars third goal.
"As with this last contest, all three of our opponents' goals were scored within a few feet of our net," Moser said. "That is not unusual for any hockey team but identifies for us where we need to continue to focus."
On offense, Moser said his girls are working to play "harder" in front of the net.
"Oftentimes goals are scored by playing hard in front of the opponents net; we have to develop that work habit," Moser said.
The Tigers' penalty killers thwarted all five of Cap Cities' power-play chances.
Tuesday's match at Baraboo was postponed due to extreme cold.
The final home match of the season is Thursday, Feb. 7 against Viroqua in a 7 p.m. faceoff at Lunda Ice Center.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
CAP CITIES 3 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 0
Cap Cities;1;0;2−3
BRF/Tomah;0;0;0−0
First period: C - Thompson (Banuelos) 10:29.
Third period: C - Bauer (Jager) :48. C - Banuelos (Griffiths) 7:00.
Saves: C - Knox 21. B/T - Mathison 20.
Penalties: - C 6-12, B 5-10.
