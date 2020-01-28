Black River Falls/Tomah skaters fall top-ranked Central Wisconsin

The Black River Falls/Tomah girls co-op hockey squad pushed the state's top-ranked team deep into the second period before losing a 5-1 decision to Central Wisconsin Storm in a contest at Greenheck Ice Center in Schofield.

Black River Falls/Tomah had its three-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 6-9-0. Central Wisconsin won its seventh straight and improved to 15-2-2.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead late in the first period when Savannah Holcomb unloaded a wrist shot from high in the offensive zone that found its way past the Storm goaltender Sydney Weiland. Reghan Yourell delievered the zone entry pass to Holcomb for the assist.

It stayed 1-0 for the first 9 ½ minutes of the second period until Central Wisconsin seized control with three goals over the next 6 ½ minutes.

Central Wisconsin scored two more goals in the third period.

Black River Falls/Tomah goaltender Josie Mathison made 34 saves.

In the junior varsity match, Tigers' goalie Isabel Blackdeer made 34 saves, but Central Wisconsin still prevailed 4-0.

The Tigers' next home contest is Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. Viroqua in Black River Falls.