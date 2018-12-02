The Black River Falls/Tomah co-op girls hockey team was looking for stiff competition over the Thanksgiving weekend, and they found it in Baldwin.
The Tigers dropped three games in two days, losing 6-2 and 5-0 decisions to Western Wisconsin and St. Croix Valley Nov. 23 and losing a 4-0 rematch to Western Wisconsin Nov. 24.
Black River Falls/Tomah returned home with a 1-3-0 record.
In the first game against Western Wisconsin (based in Somerset), the Tigers hung close for most of the game and were tied 2-2 heading into the third period before the Stars erupted with four goals. Ellie Steinhoff scored both Tigers' goals, the second of which gave them a 2-1 lead 45 seconds into the second period.
The offense struggled after that and didn't score for the final seven periods of the tournament.
Black River Falls/Tomah goaltender Josie Mathison made 116 saves during the three games.
The Tigers host Eau Claire North at Lunda Ice Center Tuesday, Dec. 4 in a 7 p.m. faceoff.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
WESTERN WISCONSIN 6 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 2
BRF/Tomah;1;1;0−2
Western Wisconsin;1;1;4−6
First period: W - Williams (Dahlberg) 6:53. B/T - Steinhoff (Holcomb, Dolesy) 15:47.
Second period: B/T - Steinhoff (Hausman, Hagen) :45. W - Williams (Dahlberg) 9:48 (pp).
Third period: W - Weeks (Williams, Brice) 4:03 (pp). W - Williams (Wiehl, Mike) 6:48. W - Weeks 12:10. W - Brice 16:51.
Saves: B/T - Mathison 40. W - Erickson 9.
Penalties: B/T - 4-8. W - 1-2.
ST. CROIX VALLEY 5 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 0
BRF/Tomah;0;0;0−0
St. Croix Valley;3;0;2−5
First period: S - Erickson (Ab. DeLong) 3:52. S - Ab. DeLong (Woiwode) 10:25. S - Rasmuson (Paulsen, Am. DeLong) 12:16.
Third period: S - Accola (Woiwode) 7:58. S - Am. DeLong 9:53.
Saves: B/T - Mathison 40. S - Seeley 10.
Penalties: B/T 4-8. S 2-4.
WESTERN WISCONSIN 4 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 0
BRF/Tomah;0;0;0−0
Western Wisconsin;1;2;1−4
First period: W - Weeks 6:16.
Second period: W - Weeks (Huerta) 10:29. W - Huerta (Weeks, Williams) 12:00.
Third period: W - Weeks, 2:59.
Saves: B/T - Mathison 36. W - Erickson 9.
Penalties: B/T - 3-6. W - 2-4.
