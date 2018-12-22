The Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey squad reached the break-even point with a 3-0 victory over Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Tuesday in Chippewa Falls.
The Tigers won their third straight contest and improved their record to 5-5-1.
Black River Falls/Tomah scored a goal in each of the third periods.
Savannah Holcomb got Tomah on the scoreboard early after she stripped the puck from the opponent deep in the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie zone, took one stride and fired a wrist shot from low in the right circle past the goaltender.
Tomah coach Oak Moser said it was important for the Tigers to seize an early lead.
"We have had some difficulty starting out strong in games this season," Moser said. "Holcomb’s goal, which was part of a well-executed forecheck, brought us some energy, and we built from there."
Halfway through the second period and off a period of sustained offensive zone time, Maggie Olsen gave the Tigers the two-goal lead by scoring off her own rebound shot with an assist going to defenseman Sierra Steele.
The scoring was capped off in the third period following solid forechecking by the Tigers when Olsen corralled the puck from a battle in the corner and passed to Jenna Hausman, who had dropped down the weak side of the zone. She received the pass behind the net and fed another pass to Reghan Yourell, who had moved into the slot area and buried the puck.
Black River Falls/Tomah goaltender Josie Mathison earned the shutout with 19 saves.
Moser liked how his girls responded to playing five games in 11 days.
"We are developing steadily in terms of the way we play the game in all three zones of the ice," he said. "As we work to quicken our pace of play, we will continue to be competitive game-in and game-out. During our current run of games, the team has begun to show the ability to adapt to the game and take advantage of the situations that develop throughout the game."
Moser said his young defensive core − sophomore Hausman and freshmen Steele, Annelise Swiggum and Hannah Long are "steadily developing, and all the forwards are beginning to take pride in their defensive zone play, including blocking. That, coupled with our great goaltending and some opportunistic scoring, will make us competitive every night."
The Tigers head to Neenah for three matches in two days starting Dec. 27. The first opponent is Rock County starting at 1 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 3 CHIPPEWA FALLS/MENOMONIE 0
BRF/Tomah;1;1;1−3
CF/Men.;0;0;0−0
First period: B/T - Holcomb 5:43.
Second period: B/T - Olson (Steele), 7:51.
Third period: B/T - Yourell (Hausman), 5:48.
Saves: B/T - Mathsion 19. CF/M - Frank 15, O'Dell 7.
Penalties: B/T - 2-4. CF/M - 2-4.
