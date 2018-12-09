For nearly two periods, it looked like Black River Falls/Tomah’s defense and goaltending could pull off a huge upset.
But the Fond du Lac Warbirds crushed those hopes late in the second period.
The Warbirds took a 3-1 lead with less than one minute left in the second period en route to a 5-1 victory over Black River Falls/Tomah in a high school girls hockey match at Tomah Ice Center.
The Tigers’ record fell to 2-5-0. The Warbirds, a co-op that also includes Beaver Dam and Waupun, stayed undefeated at 7-0-0.
The Warbirds, a state tournament qualifier last season, dominated shots and possession for the first two periods, but the Timberwolves were still within striking distance late in the second period before Fond du Lac took its two-goal lead.
Tigers’ coach Oak Moser said Fond du Lac’s goal was a tough conclusion to what had been a promising stretch of hockey.
“We came out of the second period really flat. The first five or six minutes, I’m not sure we got out of our end,” Moser said. “Then we kind of recovered, almost generated some good chances, and they get that (goal) late. They go up 3-1 in a game when we’re struggling to get shots, and that was kind of the dagger that was hard to overcome.”
Moser said the Warbirds’ roster of 10 seniors was too much for his younger squad to overcome.
“They were a step quicker, and they were much better on their stick − they were a little stronger on their stick and a little quicker with it,” he said. “We actually made some plays we haven’t made all year, but we weren’t able to get the shots off because of that slightest bit of hesitation ... teams that are more mature are just a little bit quicker.”
For two periods the goaltending of Black River Falls/Tomah’s Josie Mathison kept the contest close.
“We always rely on her, especially while we’re developing, and she played fine,” Moser said.
Four days earlier, Mathison had another big game against another undefeated team, but the result was a 1-0 loss to the Eau Claire area All Stars. Mathison made 49 saves, including 22 in a scoreless second period, but Eau Claire broke through with a power play goal midway through the third period.
Moser said Mathison “was on top of her game with her best outing of the season, was tracking pucks through traffic very well and challenging shooters.” He said the defense helped their goalie “by tying up players close to the net and not permitting as many rebound opportunities as has happened in a few games earlier this season.”
The Tigers play four games in eight days, starting with a home match against Marshfield Tuesday, Dec. 11. Moser said there’s a sense of urgency heading into the busy stretch.
“Today there was a little frustration among the players, which I like, because they felt it could have been a better performance and that we’re close,” he said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
