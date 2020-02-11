Black River Falls/Tomah skaters go 0-2-1 on the road

A busy stretch for the Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey team resulted in a 0-2-1 record over the last three games.
The Tigers lost a 3-1 decision at Eau Claire Feb. 2, dropped a 2-0 matchup at Hayward Feb. 8 and claimed a 1-1 tie against the Fond du Lac Warbirds Feb. 10.
The three contests left the Tigers with a 9-12-1 record.
Lexie Hagen produced a shorthanded goal to account for the Tigers’ scoring at Eau Claire. Black River Falls/Tomah goaltender Josie Mathison made 35 saves.
Mathison stopped 40 of 42 shots at Hayward, and the Tigers killed off all four of Hayward’s power plays. However, the Tigers couldn’t mount a consistent offense and put just 14 shots on goal.
Hayward reversed a 3-2 setback it suffered against the Tigers Jan. 21 in Black River Falls and improved its record to 9-11-1.
“Every match with Hayward is a dog fight and typically very low-scoring,” said Tigers coach Oak Moser. “They play a very disciplined, hard style of hockey, and we were unable to match their intensity often enough to make an impact on the scoreboard.”
Reghan Yourell, off assists from Jenna Hausman and Sierra Steele, scored the Tigers’ only goal 3½ minutes into the third period at Fond du Lac. The Warbirds took a 1-0 lead midway through the second period.
The Warbirds dominated the overtime, outshooting Black River Falls/Tomah 5-0, but another solid effort in goal by Mathison allowed the Tigers to escape with a deadlock.
The WIAA released its tournament pairings Sunday with the Tigers earning a home match in the first round. They’ll host Viroqua Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. in a Sectional quarterfinal at Milt Lunda Ice Center in Black River Falls.
The winner advances to the Sectional semifinal against top-seeded Middleton Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Madison Ice Arena.
EAU CLAIRE 3 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 0
Black River/Tomah 0 1 0 − 1
Eau Claire 1 1 1 − 3
First period: E—C. Carmody (L. Carmody) 11:13.
Second period: E—C. Carmody 2:18. B/T—Hagen 10:32 (sh).
Third period: E—Rodriguez (Schwengler) 1:21.
Saves: B/T—Mathison 35. E—Smith 16.
Penalties: B/T 5-10. E 4-8.
HAYWARD 2 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 0
Black River/Tomah 0 0 0 − 0
Hayward 1 0 1 − 2
First period: H—Gajewski (Thompson) 14:00.
Third period: H—Pergolski 15:59 (en).
Saves: B/T—Mathison 40. H—Quimby 14.
Penalties: B/T 4-8. T 1-2.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 1 FOND DU LAC 1
Black River/Tomah 0 0 1 − 1
Fond du Lac 0 1 0 − 1
Second period: F—Koppa (Brown, Taber) 7:25.
Third period: B/T—Yourell (Hausman, Steele) 3:30 (pp).
Saves: B/T—Mathison 25. F—Scheier 22.
Penalties: B/T 3-6. F 2-4.
