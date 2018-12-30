Goals were hard to find in Neenah for the Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey squad.
The Tigers scored just one goal in three games and posted a 0-3 mark at the Wisconsin Holiday Tournament held Dec 27-29 at Tri-County Ice Arena.
The Tigers' record dropped to 5-8-1.
"While this is not the outcome we anticipated for this tournament, we will regroup, go back to work and prepare for the run through the back half of our schedule," Tigers coach Oak Moser said.
Black River Falls/Tomah opened the tournament with a 3-1 loss to Rock County.
The Tigers scored early in the contest when Ellie Steinhoff finished a play with a pass from Hannah Long to give Black River Falls/Tomah a 1-0 lead.
The Tigers struggled to find the back of the net the rest of the way. Rock County tallied two goals, one to end the first period and one in the second. Rock County finished the game with an open-net goal with under one minute remaining as the Tigers pulled goalie Josie Mathison for the extra attacker. Mathison was very strong in net finishing with 29 saves.
In the second game of the day for the Tigers, they faced off against a very strong Fox Cities team (13-1-0) and suffered a 4-0 defeat. Mathison was stellar in net with 44 saves. Moser said the Tigers played their best game of the three-game stand but were outmatched by the faster and more experienced Fox Cities squad.
The finale was a 2-0 loss to Chippewa/Falls Menomonie, a team the Tigers had defeated 3-0 just 10 days earlier. The closely matched game was scoreless until midway through the third period, when the Cardinals scored on a rebound uncontested on the back side of the net. The Tigers pulled their goalie for the extra attacker with 1:13 remaining but were unable to capitalize, and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie launched a puck into the Tigers net as the buzzer sounded for its second goal.
The Tigers had a slim shot margin of 31-28 but continued to struggle to find the back of the net. Mathison made 26 saves, allowing only the one goal during her 50 minutes in the net.
The tournament was dominated by defense. During the nine games of the tournament, no team scored more than five goals.
The Tigers get two weeks off before traveling to Middleton Friday, Jan. 11. That's followed by a Saturday, Jan. 12 home contest vs. DeForest. Faceoff is 1 p.m. at Lunda Ice Center in Black River Falls.
ROCK COUNTY 3 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 1
BRF/Tomah;0;0;1−1
Rock County;1;1;1−3
First period: B/T - Steinhoff (Long) :35. R - A. Knauf 15:16 (pp).
Second period: R - Nerad 7:59.
Third period: R - H. Knauf (Einback, A. Knauf) 16:33 (en).
Saves: B/T - Mathsion 29. R - Cronin 19.
Penalties: B/T - 5-10. R - 3-6.
FOX CITIES 4 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 1
BRF/Tomah;0;0;0−0
Fox Cities;1:2;1−4
First period: F - Horman (Hull) 7:57.
Second period: F - Horman (Jablonski, Treml) :28. F - Horman (Jablonski) 15:17.
Third period: F - Hull (Horman) 15:46.
Saves: B/T - Mathison 44. F - Berndt 6.
CHIPPEWA FALLS/MENOMONIE 2 BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 0
Chi/Menomonie;0;0;2−2
BRF/Tomah;0;0;0−0
Third period: C - Polzin (Klass, Rudigar) 8:01. C - Klass 16:59 (en).
Saves: C - Frank 31, B/T - Mathison 26.
Penalties: C - 3-6. T - 0-0.
