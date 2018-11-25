The Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey team launched its regular season Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Viroqua at the Viroqua Community Center.
Black River Falls/Tomah goaltender Josie Mathison made 21 saves and had a shutout going until Viroqua scored a goal 30 seconds into the third period. Viroqua pulled its goaltender late in the game but had to skate without a sixth attacker after sustaining a tripping penalty with 51 seconds left.
"They pulled their goalie, made a big rush at the end, and we kept them away from our goal," said Black River Falls/Tomah coach Oak Moser. "I give Viroqua a lot of credit. They worked hard, and their goalie had a great game."
Both of the Tigers' goals came within a 41-second span during the second period. Ellie Steinhoff scored off an assist from Savannah Holcomb, and Reghan Yourell followed with a goal assisted by Jenna Hausman.
Both teams skated clean games, combining for just four penalties.
Moser said it was good to start the season with a victory with a roster that is replacing six seniors from last season.
"We started a little flat trying to get used to each other − the second period was our best period," he said. "You want to start with some success to build on all the hard work we're doing at practice."
The Tigers play their home opener Saturday, Dec. 1 against Medford at Milt Lunda Arena in Black River Falls starting at 10:30 a.m. Their only game at the Tomah Ice Center is Saturday, Dec. 8 vs. the Fond du Lac-based Warbirds starting at 2 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 2 VIROQUA 1
BRF/Tomah;0;2;0−2
Viroqua;0;1;0−1
Second period: B/T - Steinhoff (Holcomb) 9:28. B/T - Yourell (Hausman) 10:09.
Third period: V - Simonson (Grenier) :30.
Saves: B/T - Mathison 21. V - Severson 25.
Penalties: B/T - 2-4. V 2-4.
