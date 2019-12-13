Black River Falls/Tomah skaters win third straight

The Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey team evened its record to 3-3 on the season with two wins against local rivals.

The Tigers traveled to Viroqua Dec. 10 and came away with a 2-1 win. After a scoreless first period, the Tigers built a 2-0 lead. Liz Jorgensen scored the first goal with assists from linemates Ellie Steinhoff and Skylar Pierce. A few minutes later the Tigers capitalized with their first shorthanded goal of the season following a strong forecheck from Alexis Hagen. She moved the puck to defenseman Hannah Long, who sent a long shot to the net that was deflected en route and found its way past the Blackhawks' goalie.

The two goals proved to be just enough as the Blackhawks fought hard to the buzzer, picking up one third period goal but weren't able to get anything else past Tiger goaltender Josie Mathison, who made 30 saves.

Two days later, the Tigers hosted the Onalaska Hilltoppers in their home opener at Milt Lunda Memorial Arena and claimed a 3-1 win.

The Hilltoppers took a 1-0 margin into the first intermission. However, for the second game in a row, the Tigers were the stronger team in the second period, responding with two even strength goals, both by senior forward Reghan Yourell.