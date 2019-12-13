Black River Falls/Tomah skaters win third straight

The Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey team evened its record to 3-3 on the season with two wins against local rivals.
The Tigers traveled to Viroqua Dec. 10 and came away with a 2-1 win. After a scoreless first period, the Tigers built a 2-0 lead. Liz Jorgensen scored the first goal with assists from linemates Ellie Steinhoff and Skylar Pierce. A few minutes later the Tigers capitalized with their first shorthanded goal of the season following a strong forecheck from Alexis Hagen. She moved the puck to defenseman Hannah Long, who sent a long shot to the net that was deflected en route and found its way past the Blackhawks' goalie.
The two goals proved to be just enough as the Blackhawks fought hard to the buzzer, picking up one third period goal but weren't able to get anything else past Tiger goaltender Josie Mathison, who made 30 saves.
Two days later, the Tigers hosted the Onalaska Hilltoppers in their home opener at Milt Lunda Memorial Arena and claimed a 3-1 win.
The Hilltoppers took a 1-0 margin into the first intermission. However, for the second game in a row, the Tigers were the stronger team in the second period, responding with two even strength goals, both by senior forward Reghan Yourell.
Yourell’s first goal was knocked into the net following a scrum in the crease area. She was able to get a stick on the loose puck and chip it past the Hilltoppers goaltender.
Both teams had five-on-three power play opportunities in the second period, but both defenses held firm to keep things interesting. Between those power play opportunities, Yourell picked up her second goal of the period. Assists on the goal went to Hagen and Long after the Tigers generated a two-on-one opportunity, culminating in Yourell’s short shot just inside the post to give the Tigers the lead.
Midway through the third period, Tiger goalie Josie Mathison made a great glove save on a point-blank Hilltopper shot that created energy for the Tigers, who won the ensuing faceoff, controlled the puck and ended with a line rush and goal on the other end by Pierce, who fired a wrist shot high to the glove side for a two-goal lead. Assists on the play were credited to line mates Steinhoff and Jorgensen.
Mathison picked up the win with 33 saves for the Tigers.
The varsity returns to action Saturday against the visiting Northland Pines Eagles with a 2 p.m. start.
The junior varsity team remained undefeated by beating Onalaska 2-1. The jayvees improved to 1-0-2 on the season. Hannah Lane and Sierra Steele notched the Tiger goals with an assist on Lane's goal earned by Delany Johnson. Tigers' goalie Isabell Blackdeer made 14 saves.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 2 VIROQUA 1
BRF/Tomah;0;2;0−2
Viroqua;0;0;1−1
Second period: B/T - Jorgensen (Steinhoff, Pierce) 7:51 (pp). B/T - Long (Hagen) 9:56 (sh).
Third period: V - Nannini (Simonson) 5:56.
Saves: B/T - Mathison 31. V - Severson 33.
Penalties: B/T 2-4. V 4-8.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 3 ONALASKA 1
Onalaska;1;0;0−1
BRF/Tomah;0;2;1
First period: O - Strain 4:22.
Second period: B/T - Yourell - 1:18. B/T - Yourell (Hagen, Long) 11:39.
Third period: B/T - Pierce (Steinhoff, Jorgensen) 7:57.
Saves: O - Lassa 30. B/T - Mathison 33.
Penalties: O 3-6. B/T 6-12.