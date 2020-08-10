Bonus antlerless permit sale starts Aug. 17

Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations are available for purchase in all but three deer management units for the 2020 season. The three DMUs without bonus harvest authorizations available are Forest County and the Forest Management Zone portions of Marinette and Oconto counties.

Bonus authorizations are sold at a rate of one per person per day until sold out or until the 2020 deer hunting season ends. The cost is $12 each for Wisconsin residents, $20 each for non-residents and $5 each for youth ages 11 and under.

To prepare for the sale, each day at 9:45 a.m., an online queuing system will be put in place to manage volume in the GoWild system. At 10 a.m. all online users who are on the site will be randomly assigned a number and staged into a virtual queue. There is no advantage for customers who enter the site before 9:45 a.m. Customers who enter the site after the randomization that occurs at 10:00 a.m. will be added to the end of the virtual queue in the order in which they arrive. All visitors to the site during the time period will be entered into the queuing system.