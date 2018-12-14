Defense was the strongest part of the Tomah High School volleyball team last fall, and its two best defenders were recognized by the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Libero Madisyn Brey and middle blocker Madison Lindauer were picked by MVC coaches as second team on the league's all-conference team.
Both were two-year starters for the Timberwolves.
Brey anchored the back row the past two seasons for the Timberwolves and led the team in digs both years.
Lindauer gave the Timberwolves a tall presence at the net and was a key part of the team's blocking scheme.
Two other Tomah players − senior outside hitter Abigail Wagenson and sophomore setter Ella Plueger − were honorable mention. Both are two-year letterwinners.
La Crosse Aquinas junior Lexi Donarski was the player of the year. The outside hitter led a young group of first-team selections that included just two seniors − outside hitters Emily Wall and McKenzie Winker of Holmen.
The other first-team selections were Courtney Becker, junior, middle hitter, Aquinas; Marissa Kleman, junior, outside hitter, La Crosse Logan; Olivia Gamoke, sophomore, libero, Onalaska; and Laney Schell, junior setter, Sparta.
Joining Brey and Lindauer on the second team were: Megan Scheidt, senior, libero, Aquinas; Sam Millard, senior, setter, Holmen; Cleo Tillman, sophomore, libero, Central; Anna Koblitz, junior, setter, Logan; Sam Plantz, junior, outside hitter, Onalaska.
The rest of the honorable mention:
- Aquinas - Taylor Thuesch, junior, setter; Natalie Warren, sophomore, middle hitter.
- Holmen - Claire Eade, senior libero; Morgan Boe, senior, middle hitter.
- Central - Avalan Miller, senior, setter; Autumn Paulson, senior, setter.
- Logan - Syndie Adams, senior, middle hitter; Ellie Johnson, senior, middle hitter.
- Onalaska - Molly Garrity, sophomore, middle hitter; Sarah Kraus, junior, middle hitter.
- Sparta - Callie Ziebell, senior, libero; Olivia Schultz, senior, libero.
Sammi Maier, who coached Holmen to a conference co-championship with Aquinas and a WIAA Regional title, was named coach of the year.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC VOLLEYBALL
Final 2018 standings
Aquinas;11-1
Holmen;11-1
Logan;6-6
Onalaska;5-7
Tomah;4-8
Central;3-9
Sparta;2-10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.