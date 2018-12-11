Early ice fishing is bringing out the hungry fish.
Chris Abbott, owner of Hatfield Sports Shop, said ice fishing on Lake Arbutus has been good this past week.
"I'm hearing of guys getting limits of walleye, getting quite a few crappies ... last week guys were doing well," he said. "They're also getting the occasional catfish and northern, but they aren't an everyday thing."
Walleyes are being caught mainly on tip ups with a sucker or shiner, and a few fishermen are using jigs, Abbott said. Crappies are being caught off Windy Point.
"It's early ice (fishing), so the fish will hit just about everything," he said.
Ice on Lake Arbutus is about 8-10 inches thick, and fishermen have started driving ATVs on the lake, Abbott reported.
The ice isn't as solid on Lake Tomah, but the fish are still biting, Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait reported.
"Guys are finding some ice to stand on; it varies in depth, but I'm getting reports of bluegills out here on the lake; they seem to be doing really good − perch, also, and a few crappies," he said. "They're catching those on waxies or crappie minnows and artificial plastics."
Ice is also thin at Petenwell and Castle Rock flowages, Roscovius said. There was still a lot of open water as of Friday, and fishermen weren't fishing there. He said there more ice may have developed, but it's not safe.
It's the same at Perch Lake in Sparta, said the owner of Schnitzler's Sports Store, Dennis Schnitzler. He said there is hardly any ice.
"Some kids were just out and they said there was about one inch to two inches of ice, but it's pretty iffy," he said. "Perch Lake is a smaller lake, and it's shallow, so the current plays a big part and keeps it open for awhile ... hopefully with these cold nights (the ice) will thicken up."
Fishing has been picking up on the Mississippi River, Roscovius said. Fishermen are catching jumbo perch, some crappies and nice bluegills.
In hunting news, the statewide antlerless season has ended, and all that remains is the archery and crossbow season before the holiday hunt begins Dec. 24 and runs through Jan. 1, said Matt Modjeski, a Department of Natural Resources conservation warden for Monroe County. This is Monroe County's first time participating in the holiday hunt.
"It's only in certain counties that elected to have it ... and Monroe County is one of them," he said. "This is something that the Monroe County Deer Advisory Council an elect to provide for recreational activity ... in years past they have decided not to do it, but this year they said yes."
The holiday hunt is antlerless-only for all deer licenses — archery, crossbow, firearms.
"You can't shoot a buck with a bow or a buck with a crossbow," he said. "All those seasons continue, but it's antlerless for anybody hunting deer."
Besides deer hunting, trapping season is ongoing, Modjeski reported. He registered a bobcat on Monday.
"It was a big one at 38 pounds; it's the biggest one I've ever ... held up," he said. "I think the state record is 42 pounds or 45 pounds."
