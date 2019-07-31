The Western Technical College women's basketball team is coming off a season to remember, but it will move forward with a new head coach.
Chad Dull, who led the Cavaliers to a 21-7 season and fourth-place national finish, announced Monday on the team's Facebook page that he has accepted a new job as vice president at another school. Dull didn't share that school.
Western had not won more than 10 games since the 2013-14 season and had never made it to the NJCAA tournament. They were 14-33 the two previous seasons and jump-started their national tournament run with a 17-game winning streak after a 4-5 start.
Chad Dull was assisted by his father, Greg Dull, a long-time Tomah High School teacher and coach. The Cavaliers tapped the Tomah pipeline by signing Emma Liek, a four-year letterwinner at Tomah, for the 2019-20 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.