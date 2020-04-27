Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest closes recreation areas

Outdoors enthusiasts heading north will discover that developed recreation sites at national forests Wisconsin are closed.
Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest has delayed the opening of all recreation sites and won’t be allowing camping or campfires until further notice.
The forest is implementing a group-size limitation of 10 people or fewer per group across the entire forest. It has also shut down all restrooms and removed garbage receptacles at recreation sites.
“We are committed to the health and safety of recreational visitors and our staff,” said Paul Strong, forest supervisor on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. “We are following the guidelines from our department and the CDC regarding COVID-19, closely monitoring the situation and responding to current conditions.”
The following are closed until further notice:
- All developed campgrounds. Reservations have been cancelled, and refunds will be issued for the month of May.
- All day-use areas − trailheads, picnic areas, boat landings, beaches and the mountain fire tower.
- Lost Lake cabins, Northern Great Lakes visitor center and forest lodge.
- Dispersed (roadside/forest) camping on the national forest.
- Trails − motorized and non-motorized.
- All restroom facilities.
Non-developed areas of the forest remain open to the public, including forest roads for hiking, biking and scenic driving. To protect public health and safety, all visitors to the forest are encouraged to:
- Avoid visiting the forest if sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Follow federal Centers for Disease Control guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during forest visits.
- Don’t leave behind any trash generated.
- Make arrangements to use the restroom before or after visiting the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.
- If an area is crowded, search for a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during peak hours.
Strong said the potential for crowded conditions increases in parking areas, trailheads, and at popular forest destinations could undermine the country’s critical efforts to contain the spread.
“Personal responsibility is now more important than ever. Let’s all do our part to ensure we are keeping ourselves, our families and our communities safe by being prepared and recreating responsibly,” he said.
Strong said forest officials will continue to coordinate their COVID-19 response in alignment with all federal, state and local guidance.
Campgrounds and recreation sites at national forests in Minnesota are also closed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!