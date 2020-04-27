Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest closes recreation areas

Non-developed areas of the forest remain open to the public, including forest roads for hiking, biking and scenic driving. To protect public health and safety, all visitors to the forest are encouraged to:

Avoid visiting the forest if sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Follow federal Centers for Disease Control guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during forest visits.

Don’t leave behind any trash generated.

Make arrangements to use the restroom before or after visiting the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.

If an area is crowded, search for a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during peak hours.

Strong said the potential for crowded conditions increases in parking areas, trailheads, and at popular forest destinations could undermine the country’s critical efforts to contain the spread.

“Personal responsibility is now more important than ever. Let’s all do our part to ensure we are keeping ourselves, our families and our communities safe by being prepared and recreating responsibly,” he said.

Strong said forest officials will continue to coordinate their COVID-19 response in alignment with all federal, state and local guidance.

Campgrounds and recreation sites at national forests in Minnesota are also closed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.