John Christen scored a goal 2 ½ minutes into overtime to lift the Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team to a 4-3 victory over the Northwest Icemen in Barron Tuesday.
Tomah/Sparta boosted its recore to 4-1-1, and it was the Timberwolves fifth straight game without a loss.
The Icemen fell to 5-2-1.
Tomah tied the match with 6 ½ minutes left when Cahil Arity converted a power play goal off assists from Matthew Holtz and Derrick Page. The Icemen were held without a shot in the overtime.
Boone Mathison and Logan Rego scored first period goals to give Tomah/Sparta an early 2-1 lead.
Paul Vender was the winning goalie with 34 saves. He made 16 saves without allowing a goal in the third period.
Tomah begins its abbreviated Mississippi Valley Conference schedule by hosting Onalaska/La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan Tuesday, Dec. 18 starting at 7 p.m. at Tomah Ice Center.
TOMAH/SPARTA 4 NORTHWEST 3
Tomah/Sparta;2;0;1;1−4
Northwest;1;2;0;0−3
First period: N - Mirabel (Gordon, Kissack) 7:52. T/S - Mathison 10:51. T/S - Rego (Thompson) 11:33.
Second period: N - Boe (Aronson) :12. N - Kissack (Gordon) 6:00.
Third period: T/S - Arity (Holtz, Page) 10:21.
Overtime: T/S - Christen (Long) 2:31.
Saves: T/S - Vender 34. N - Becker 24.
Penalties: T/S - 5-10. N - 2-4.
