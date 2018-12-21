With three-fifths of Sparta’s starting lineup in deep foul trouble, Nick Church was nearly the Spartans’ the last man standing.
He stepped up in a big way.
Church unloaded for 15 points in the final 10½ minutes Friday to carry the Spartans past Tomah 70-59 in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys basketball contest at Sparta High School.
A younger and smaller Tomah squad went toe-to-toe with Sparta for the first 29 minutes until the Spartans pulled away.
“I thought our inexperience showed,” said Tomah coach Brad Plueger, who uses a starting lineup of one senior, three juniors and one sophomore − plus a two sophomores and freshman coming off the bench − against an all-senior Sparta starting five.
Neither team had led by more than five points until Church ignited the Sparta offense. Isaiah Nick’s rebound basket gave the Timberwolves a 41-40 lead, and Nick then made one of two foul shots to put Tomah ahead for the final time at 41-40 with 11:01 left.
Church nailed back-to-back field goals to put the Spartans on top 45-42. Nick responded with a bucket that sliced the gap to one, but Church scored six straight points to push Sparta’s lead to 54-44, and Tomah never got closer than six points after that.
“We couldn’t keep (Church) out of the gaps, and he got all the rim attacks that he wanted,” Plueger said. “The kids didn’t adjust to what we meant by being in the gap a little bit longer.”
Plueger was encouraged by how his team held up against Sparta’s very physical play. The Spartans paid a price with their foul trouble, which forced them to lean heavily on Church down the stretch. Sparta starters Jaden Raymer and Bryce Edwards both had four fouls by the 11:40 mark of the second half.
“We knew it was going to be physical,” Plueger said. “I thought our kids responded. I don’t think anybody shied away from anything.”
Nick, a junior, mixed it up inside with Sparta’s front line and finished with his best game as a varsity player. He scored 16 points, 10 of which came after halftime. He was also six of seven from the foul line.
“He just did a fantastic job, and he has really grown as a player the last three or four games,” Plueger said.
Mason Gerke, Tomah’s only senior, scored 13 points, and Kade Gnewikow added 12.
Church led all scorers with 22 points, and teammate Haydn Guns came off the bench to score 15.
Tomah heads to D.C. Everest High School for a pair of nonconference contests over the holiday. The Timberwolves play Menomonie at 5:45 p.m. Friday and return Saturday to battle River Falls at 1:30 p.m.
Both opponents are in Tomah’s Division 2 tournament sectional, and Plueger said the matchups will be treated like conference games.
“They’re big games,” Plueger said. “We scout them just like conference games.”
SPARTA 70, TOMAH 59
Tomah—Gnewikow 12, Adams 1, Lindauer 4, Torkelson 2, Derousseau 4, M. Gerke 13, Nick 16, Ella 7.
Sparta—Guns 15, Aquilar 8, Church 22, Brown 5, Raymer 13, Erickson 3, Edwards 4.
Three-point goals—Lindauer, M. Gerke 2, Ella, Guns 2, Church, Raymer, Erickson.
Tomah 30 29−59
Sparta 33 37−70
