Clifton Sportsman's Club pancake breakfast May 7

The Clifton Sportsman's Club will hold its annual pancake and sausage breakfast Saturday, May 7.
Serving is from 7-11 a.m. at the Clifton Park Shelter.
The breakfast is held on the opening day of fishing season and funds conservation projects, including trout stream restoration, sponsored by the club. The club teamed with the state Department of Natural Resources April 11 to release trout into several local creeks.
The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today