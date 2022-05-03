Clifton Sportsman's Club pancake breakfast May 7

The Clifton Sportsman's Club will hold its annual pancake and sausage breakfast Saturday, May 7.

Serving is from 7-11 a.m. at the Clifton Park Shelter.

The breakfast is held on the opening day of fishing season and funds conservation projects, including trout stream restoration, sponsored by the club. The club teamed with the state Department of Natural Resources April 11 to release trout into several local creeks.

The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under.

