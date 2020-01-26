Cold shooting sinks Tomah girls against La Crosse Logan

The Tomah High School girls basketball team did everything right except put the ball in the basket Friday.

Solid defense, tough rebounding and smart ball movement weren't enough to overcome an uncompetitive field goal percentage as the Timberwolves dropped 51-30 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to La Crosse Logan Friday at Tomah High School.

"I thought the girls played a heck of a game," Tomah coach Mark Von Haden. "If they make some free throws and make some baskets, it's a close game. The defensive effort was there, we ran a good offense − we just have to make a shot."

The Timberwolves made just nine of 53 field goal attempts, and many of the misses were within five feet of the basket.

The cold shooting allowed Logan to take an early 15-1 advantage, but Tomah prevented a blowout by playing good defense and getting to the foul line. Logan committed nine fouls in the first nine minutes of the first half, and while Tomah made just seven of their 16 free throws attempts, the points at the foul line were enough to keep the Timberwolves within striking distance.

A free throw by Hope Carlson sliced the Rangers' lead to 27-15 at halftime, and Ella Plueger drained a 3-pointer that shrunk the gap to 38-26 with 7:43 left.