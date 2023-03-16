This is a friendly reminder that your fishing, hunting and trapping licenses will expire March 31 as they do each year.

New licenses usually become available by March 1 every year. It’s a good idea to make a note to get a new license so you can enjoy every outing as a legal, licensed hunter, easily avoiding any possible citations or other penalties.

The trapping season for some species closes on or before March 31. However, the mink and muskrat trapping season (Northern Zone) closes on April 15. In addition, the beaver trapping season (Zones A and B) and otter (North Zone) continue through April 30.

The 2023 spring turkey youth hunt is April 15-16, and the Period A hunt begins on April 19.

Wisconsin fishing, hunting or trapping licenses can be obtained online through Go Wild, the DNR’s license portal, or in-person at DNR service centers and license agents around the state.

The following are considered forms of licenses, state stamps, permits and harvest authorizations:

Paper copy

Authenticated Wisconsin driver’s license

DNR-issued Go Wild Conservation Card

Digital PDF file issued by the DNR and displayed on an electronic device

While investigating complaints from this past deer season, which in some counties ended on Jan. 31, wardens handled cases of individuals hunting without the required licenses. For some, it’s an oversight, but others wait to buy one if they harvest a deer, which is an unwise move.

License sales help contribute to the care of our state’s natural resources, and participating without the license can bring a civil forfeiture carrying monetary and possibly other penalties. Deer, bear or elk hunting without a license is a misdemeanor criminal violation that can result in being charged with a criminal complaint that could result in more severe penalties.

The best idea is to get the license before your hunting excursions. That way, you only need to concentrate on the safety and fun of all your outings.

In closing, be safe, follow the laws, enjoy your time in the outdoors and come home with exciting stories from the field.