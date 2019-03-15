The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is giving sportsmen an online option for its annual spring conservation hearings.
Those who want to cast votes in the April 8 annual Spring Fish & Wildlife Public Hearing and Wisconsin Conservation Congress annual conservation meetings can go online starting at 7 p.m., when hearings begin in each of the state's 72 counties. The online option will remain open until 7 p.m. April 11.
The online link can be accessed by logging on to dnr.wi.gov and searching keywords “Spring Hearings.”
DNR officials tout online voting as a convenient option for people who can't attend a hearing in person. Last year's hearings attracted 6,893 statewide, a 36 percent increase over 2017. The DNR attributed last year's jump to crossbow hunters opposed to a resolution that would have shortened the crossbow season for deer.
Those who attend a hearing in person can still cast paper ballots.
The wildlife and fisheries hearing includes seven questions affecting bag and size limits on several fish species in the Mississippi River. They include:
- On pools 3-8, reduce the daily bag limit for walleye/sauger between 15-20 inches from six to four and one over 20 inches.
- On pools 9-12, establish a slot restriction for walleye/sauger in which fish between 20-27 inches can't be kept and only one per day over 27 inches can be kept. The bag limit for walleye/sager 15-20 inches would be six.
- Establish a daily bag limit of 10 white bass on pools 3-9.
- Establish a daily bag limit of 15 panfish on pools 3-9.
- Reduce the daily bag limit of shovelnose sturgeon from 10 to three on pools 3-9.
- Reduce the daily bag limit of northern pike from five to three with only one fish over 30 inches allowed on pools 3-9.
- Reduce the combined daily bag limit for channel catfish from 25 to 10 with only one fish over over 30 inches allowed on pools 3-9.
Any changes on pools 3-9 would require agreements with Minnesota.
Another fishing proposal would create a two-month catch-and-release period for largemouth and smallmouth bass from the end of the ice fishing season in March until the general inland opener in May.
A WCC resolution calls from increasing the size limit on muskellunge from 40 to 50 inches on the Lemonweir River downstream to the Wisconsin River from the dam in Mauston.
Several WCC resolutions would require action of the state legislature, including:
- Enacting a statewide ban feeding and baiting deer.
- Increasing to 30 feet setbacks required from fields to streams.
- Re-establish 10-year-old age limit to hunt with a firearm. Wisconsin is one of 12 states with no age restriction on hunting.
- Require identification to be affixed to non-motorized watercraft.
