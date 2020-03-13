COVID-19 wipes out Tomah indoor track and field season

After wiping out the remainder of Wisconsin's high school basketball season, COVID-19's next target is the spring sports calendar.
Tomah Area School District Activities director Tom Curran said Friday it's likely that Tomah High School's indoor track and field season has been wiped out. Meets at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where Tomah had been scheduled to compete March 27 and April 3, have been cancelled.
Curran also anticipates a March 24 meet at St. Mary's University in Winona will also be cancelled, although no official word had come down by late Friday.
Track and field practices began March 9. Softball practice and baseball practice for pitchers and catchers are set to begin Monday, March 16.
Girls soccer practice begins March 23, and boys tennis and boys golf practices begin March 30.
Curran said the situation with games is "very fluid."
"It's totally dependent on organizations above us," he said. "We'll be following their recommendations."
State health officials also have recommended canceling events that will draw more than 250 people, well below the number of athletes, coaches, officials and fans that normally attend an indoor track and field meet.
Sporting events across the country have been shut down in response to COVID-19. The WIAA announced late Thursday night that the remainder of the girls state tournament and the boys sectionals and state tournament were canceled because of concerns about COVID-19. The cancellations came after the WIAA announced Thursday morning that the rest of games would be played with restrictions on attendance.
WIAA state tournaments in boys and girls hockey, wrestling and gymnastics were completed before the latest restrictions were recommended. On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and urged residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, which has now been declared a pandemic nationally.