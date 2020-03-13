COVID-19 wipes out Tomah indoor track and field season

After wiping out the remainder of Wisconsin's high school basketball season, COVID-19's next target is the spring sports calendar.

Tomah Area School District Activities director Tom Curran said Friday it's likely that Tomah High School's indoor track and field season has been wiped out. Meets at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where Tomah had been scheduled to compete March 27 and April 3, have been cancelled.

Curran also anticipates a March 24 meet at St. Mary's University in Winona will also be cancelled, although no official word had come down by late Friday.

Track and field practices began March 9. Softball practice and baseball practice for pitchers and catchers are set to begin Monday, March 16.

Girls soccer practice begins March 23, and boys tennis and boys golf practices begin March 30.

Curran said the situation with games is "very fluid."

"It's totally dependent on organizations above us," he said. "We'll be following their recommendations."

State health officials also have recommended canceling events that will draw more than 250 people, well below the number of athletes, coaches, officials and fans that normally attend an indoor track and field meet.