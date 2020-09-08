COVID-19 doesn't stop summer softball in Tomah

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the summer of COVID-19, the Tomah community still came together to give local girls a competitive softball season.

Teams representing four age levels competed in Tomah Stix summer softball after COVID-19 wiped out the high school and middle school seasons. Tomah High School softball coach Dan Wall said it was important for the girls to have a softball experience in 2020.

“Kids stayed safe and were able to get outside and participate in something to keep them active and engaged,” Wall said. “The summer was a success.”

Wall said the process started last spring via a Zoom meeting between the 10u, 12u and 14u Tomah Stix coaches. He said multiple scenarios were discussed and plans made to allow kids to stay safe and socially distance during the season.

Girls who didn’t have their own equipment were issued those items so that they did not need to be shared for practices or games.

“There was a lot of planning to get the season going and hard work from all levels,” Wall said.

The 10u team was headed by Dustin Powell. With the help of several other parents, practices were held once a week, and in-house games were played each week from late June through July.