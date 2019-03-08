The weekend of March 15-16, Emma Franks will skate the final show of her high school career with the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club.
Out of the seven numbers she’ll be in, Franks is most looking forward to the duet she’s skating with her cousin, Myah.
“We’ve been skating duets since the beginning,” Franks said of Myah, whom she credits with getting her in to skating at the age of nine.
Myah, a junior at Sparta High School, started skating first, and seeing the enjoyment she had in the sport prompted Emma to give it a go as well. Emma’s own love of skating was instantaneous.
Nine years later at the age of 18, Emma, a Tomah High School senior, is a novice moves-in-the-field skater and an intermediate freestyle skater. She skates at the rinks in Tomah and Sparta during the school year and with an Onalaska club during the summer. She likes figure skating for the individual nature of the sport.
“When you’re on the ice, it's just you and you alone competing against yourself,” Emma said.
Her determination has paid off over the years. Emma’s coach of nine years, Shawna Fortuna, said today Franks is one of the highest-level skaters in the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club, in addition to being one of the hardest working skaters she’s had the pleasure of working with.
“There are a lot of skaters where when they come to practice, if they’ve had a bad day, it reflects on the ice… but Emma can put that aside and focus on her skating,” Fortuna said. “She always has a positive attitude. She has goals and she goes after them.”
A positive attitude and goal-oriented nature have come in handy in other areas of life as well.
Off the ice, Emma is in her fourth and final season with the Tomah High School girls’ soccer team. She’s also a member of the high school marching band; pep band, wind ensemble and show band (both of which she had to audition for), student council and National Honor Society. She also serves as a Link Crew leader … all that in addition to skating and working a seasonal job at the Habelman Cranberry Marsh.
Balancing such a full plate involves the help of her parents, Kevin and Amy Franks, who Emma credits with helping to keep her organized.
But skating helps, too.
“Skating takes my mind off of stress,” Emma said, adding that it has taught her other life lessons, including the truth of the age-old saying, "if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again."
"It’s also taught me that money doesn’t grow on trees,” she said with a laugh, acknowledging that club fees, show costumes, equipment and other costs associated with figure skating − as with any sport − certainly do add up over time.
While she won’t be able to do competitions and shows after graduation, the nature of figure skating will keep Franks going with the sport for as long as she’s able to get to a rink.
“You can keep testing and advancing; you always continue learning … there’s never a point where you can plateau," she said, adding that she hopes to keep skating next year when she attends Viterbo University, where she’ll study nursing. She would also like to coach other figure skaters.
But for now, Emma’s sights are set on her senior ice show.
The many hours the skaters spend at the rink leading up to opening night in practice and rehearsals build the family feel she has come to love about being a part of the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club.
“It’s the people (that have kept me here); it’s a family-based sport even though it’s an individual sport,” Emma said of figure skating.
And while this is Emma’s final 7 Rivers show as a club member, her literal family − cousin Myah - will bring her back for one more hurrah in 2020 when Emma and Myah skate a duet as a part of Myah’s senior ice show.
The theme of the 2019 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club’s ice show is “The Greatest Show on Ice” − a big top-themed production, featuring several selections from the movie, The Greatest Showman. “The Greatest Show on Ice” will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Satutrday, March 16 at the Tomah Ice Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.