Last season, the Tomah High School dance team won its regional and reached the state meet.
Coach Sue Brown believes the 2018 team can do even better.
"We are really challenging them his year," Brown said. "We are doing things that are not in their comfort zone and making them step up their game with tougher skills."
It has been a busy stretch for the team, which has 11 girls evenly spread among the four classes. The team attended summer camps, performed at five home football games, opened their winter season at halftime of the Nov. 20 girls basketball contest vs. Osseo-Fairchild and will head to Menonmonie for their first competition Dec. 1.
"We have a lot going on right now," Brown said.
The senior captains are Ally Amberg and Brielle Lueck, and junior Ellie Eswein is the technique captain. Brown said the captains provide positive leadership for the squad.
"We sure have some silly characters on the team, which make things super fun at practice when we need it," Brown said. "We do have our practices where everyone is stressed, but we work through them and move on. But for the most part, I believe they all ... get along good."
During home sporting events, Brown said fans will see "fun routines, different style routines and more difficult skills."
For competition, the team will compete in Division 3 pom, Division 2 open and Division 2 jazz. To build on last season, Brown is seeking to improve the team's "fourettes," a style of difficult turns.
"We'll now team fouettes in our competition pom routine, which is a great achievement," she said. "We are still improving daily."
Rounding out the team are senior Carly Martin, juniors Charli Schueler and Natalie Zeps, sophomores Tevy McGee and Paige Sheldon and freshmen Beth Haws, Grace Rezin and Phoebe White.
The team is gunning for a second straight regional title and wants to make an impact at the state meet in La Crosse. Last year at state, the girls performed a pom routine with minimal mistakes and exceeded their goal of not finishing last. Brown believes her girls have the ability finish even higher this season.
The biggest goal, however, is for the girls to enjoy performing.
"We always need to work hard but always remember to have fun and not lose sight of that," Brown said.
