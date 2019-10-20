The Tomah High School boys soccer team needed a day of rest.
The Timberwolves were smoked 6-0 Tuesday by La Crosse Central before regrouping to defeat La Crosse Logan 2-0 Thursday in a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference road games.
The match against Central came just 24 hours after the Timberwolves' emotional 2-0 victory over Sparta Monday, and Tomah coach Scott Conzemius said his team was still feeling the effects.
"I believe the match against Sparta the night before took too much out of us mentally," Conzemius said. "We just didn't have our normal intensity, which is what we needed to match Central's aggressive attacking style of play."
Five different players scored goals for Central, which improved to 8-3-2 in the MVC.
A significantly more refreshed Tomah made the trip to Logan. Tyler Torkelson got the game started with an unassisted goal in the sixth minute, and Charlie Lisi netted the team’s second-half goal in the 43rd minute with no assist.
Zach Jorgenson had six saves for Tomah, and Thomas Flottmeyer made four saves for Logan.
Tomah finished its MVC season with a 5-7-2 record after winning just two MVC matches last year.
The Timberwolves will take a 7-10-3 overall record into postseason play, which begins with a WIAA Division 2 semifinal contest at New Richmond Tuesday, Oct. 22 starting at 4 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
