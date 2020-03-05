Deadlines approach for ice shanty removal

Ice anglers are reminded that the last deadline in a series of March dates to remove permanent ice shanties from state waters is Sunday, March 15. Shanties must be removed from waters north of Hwy. 64 and all other outlying waters by the end of that day. Earlier March deadlines cover inland and boundary waters, including March 8 removal on all waters in Monroe County.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging anglers not to wait until the deadlines as possible warming temperatures and early spring rains could complicate removal.

Owners experiencing problems can seek local assistance from fishing clubs, vendors and other anglers. Also, any member of the public who is aware of shanty owners not taking responsibility for their shanties should contact the DNR Violation Hotline by calling or texting 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367.

DNR officials say deadlines to remove shelters help eliminate spring shoreline litter and boating dangers this spring. Abandoning the shelter or burning the shelter atop the ice does not satisfy the deadline. The debris then goes into the waterbody, impacting water quality.