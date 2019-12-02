Defense carries Tomah girls basketball to victory at Mauston

The best shooting team doesn’t always win basketball games, and the Tomah Timberwolves proved that in Mauston Tuesday.

The Timberwolves overcame cold shooting with a tough defense that suffocated Mauston 39-26 in a high school girls matchup at Mauston High School.

Tomah evened its record at 1-1.

The Timberwolves forced the Golden Eagles into 43 turnovers, which more than made up for 13-of-68 shooting from the field. Mauston shot 32 percent from the field but was able to launch just 25 field goal attempts in 36 minutes of play.

Alexis Spiers led the Timberwolves with 16 points, while Ella Plueger scored 10.

Shani Tiber had just two points, but she led the Timberwolves in rebounds (nine), steals (five) and assists (three).

Tomah returns to action with a nonconference home matchup Tuesday, Dec. 3 against Stratford in a 7:15 p.m. tipoff at Tomah High School. It’s the second half of a boys-girls varsity doubleheader.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

TOMAH 39 MAUSTON 26