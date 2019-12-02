Depth, athleticism keys to Tomah boys basketball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The other two returning letterwinners are senior Jalen Figgins and junior Justin Gerke. Juniors Brett Pierce and Zander Williams are moving up to the varsity after playing varsity reserve last season.

Plueger said one of the team’s strengths is continuity. He said the continuity has been enhanced by a healthy participation in summer basketball.

“It’s been the best year we’ve had for kids knowing our system,” Plueger said. “They understand our offensive sets and understand our non-negotiables on defense − don’t give up the baseline, keep people out of the paint.”

Offensively, Plueger wants more balance than last year, when the Timberwolves were primarily a perimeter team.

“I love the 3-pointers, but we can’t have all our guys fall in love with the 3-pointer,” he said. “We can go inside.”

Plueger believes his team has the athleticism and experience to make a bid for a top-three finish in the Mississippi Valley Conference. He said it will be difficult for anyone to surpass La Crosse Central, which will be sending two players to the University of Wisconsin next year, and Onalaska, which could have as many as three future scholarship players.