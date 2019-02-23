The Tomah Timberwolves were on the ropes until their youngest player delivered a defining counterpunch.
Freshman Dustin Derousseau's steal and layup with 1:15 left in the second half halted a 7-0 La Crosse Logan run and launched a 10-0 Tomah rally that delivered a 50-41 victory in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys basketball contest Thursday at Tomah High School.
The Timberwolves finished the regular season with an 8-14 record heading into Tuesday's WIAA Division 2 Regional quarterfinal contest at New Richmond.
"The play of the game was Dusty's steal," Tomah coach Brad Plueger said. "That was a big momentum swing to get the lead back."
Tomah was in desperate need of somebody to make a play. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Mason Gerke and Carson Lindauer staked the Timberwolves to a 39-33 lead with 3:52 left.
Logan responded with a 7-0 run and had possession with a 40-39 lead when Derousseau stepped in front of a Logan pass and drove three-quarters of the court to put Tomah back ahead.
Logan's next possession was a turnover, and the Rangers fouled Lindauer with 47 seconds left. Lindauer made both foul shots for a 43-40 edge.
Then it was time for a Tomah upperclassman to shine. Gerke, the only senior in the regular playing rotation, pounced on an errant Logan pass in the lane and was immediately fouled. He made both foul shots with 31 seconds left to put the Timberwolves firmly in control.
It was the final home game for Gerke, who finished with eight points and three rebounds. Plueger said Gerke delivered an outstanding effort as Tomah's primary interior defender.
"He did a wonderful job (on defense) and converted on the offensive side," Plueger said. "He stepped up like a senior should for us, and I'm very, very proud of him."
Plueger said the Timberwolves played excellent defense, but the offense got off to a very sluggish start. Their turnover-prone offense staked Logan to an 8-0 lead, and the Rangers never trailed in the first half en route to a 22-17 halftime advantage.
The Timberwolves' ball movement and patience got better after halftime. They opened the second half with a 16-6 run with Derousseau scoring seven points during that span.
"We can't be a one-pass team," Plueger said. "If we move the ball and get a three, I have no problem. If we go inside-out, I have no problem."
Lindauer led Tomah with 11 points. Derousseau scored all nine of his points in the second half.
Three nights earlier, the Timberwolves survived a barrage of 3-pointers to defeat Black River Falls 59-49 in Tomah. The Tigers scored nearly half their points from beyond the 3-point arc.
The game was tied midway through the second half before the Timberwolves finally pulled away. It the final game of a weather-induced schedule anomaly that had Tomah playing four games in five nights.
Charlie Ella was Tomah's leading scorer with 13 points on five-of-eight shooting from the field.
Kade Gnewikow added 11 points and led the Timberwolves in rebounds (11), assists (seven) and steals (three).
Tyler Torkelson had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Nate Becker of Black River Falls led all scorers with 21 points.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 50 LA CROSSE LOGAN 41
La Crosse Logan - Mavin 11, Brown 2, McHugh-Sake 2, Thomas 11, Werner 9, Funches 6.
Tomah -Gnewikow 8, Lindauer 11, Torkelson 4, Derousseau 9, M. Gerke 8, Nick 2, Ella 8.
Three-point goals - Thomas, Funches, Lindauer 3, Derousseau, M. Gerke.
Logan;22;19−41
Tomah;17;33−50
TOMAH 59 BLACK RIVER FALLS 49
Black River Falls - Scott 5, Becker 21, Wirtz 1, Koou 3, Bird 18, Funmaker 1.
Tomah - Gnewikow 11, Lindauer 9, Torkelson 10, Derousseau 6, M. Gerke 4, Nick 2, J. Gerke 2, Figgins 2, Ella 13.
Three-point goals - Becker 5, Bird 3, Lindauer, Ella 2.
Black River Falls;23;26−49
Tomah;26;33−59
