Diligent Total Force swimmers compete in Merrill

Total Force Swim Club arrived safely through icy road conditions Dec. 14 in Merrill for an early morning swim meet.
After 8:50 a.m. warmups, Total Force athletes were ready to swim their best competing against fellow NLAC teams.
“There’s no other place I’d rather be than here at the pool at the swim meet ... I mean that,” said swim team member Larson Delaney.
Total Force coach Julia Koput appreciated that kind of approach.
“When you see how diligent the swimmers are practicing all of these strokes − turns, dives, starts, kicks, pulls and swims − it is heartwarming to hear those words that not only is this sport good for them but they really do enjoy it,” Koput said. “We are with them during their practices and with them when they swim their events, and we celebrate their accomplishments and goals reached.”
Trent Lord achieved one of the goals by qualifying in the Midwest region in four events.
“Trent has been working so hard on making these Midwest times, and for him to place in four events at one swim meet, well that’s pretty awesome,” Koput said.
Belle Heilman shaved 10 seconds off her 100-yard individual medley time. Ben Ahrendt took first in the 100 breaststroke, and Anthony Lord won all his events.
“There are so many variables in swim,” Koput said. “You can swim the best that you can, but if you don’t swim the swims correctly, you get (disqualified). Although we don’t like DQs, we use them as learning tools to avoid making that same mistake. It can be as little as not touching the wall with two hands simultaneously that a swimmer is DQ’d.”
Total Force has completed swim meets in Ladysmith, Antigo, Phillips and Merrill. A meet in Rice Lake was cancelled due to inclement weather. The next meet is Dec. 21 in Chippewa Falls.
Results from Merrill (distances in yards):
Boys 11-12 200 freestyle: John Barnes, 5th, 3:43.70.
Boys 15 and up 200 freestyle: Anthony Lord, 1st, 2:09.37.
Boys 12 and under 200 medley relay: Thomas Heilman, Ben Ahrendt, Andrew Lindberg, John Barnes, 2nd, 3:14.50.
Girls 12 and under 200 medley relay: Cheyenne Lorden, Mary Rose, Anna Lord and Belle Heilman, 2nd, 2:56.08.
Boys 200 medley relay: Trent Lord, Anthony Lord, Adam Johnson, Sam Parent, 1st, 2:12.95.
Girls 8 and under 25 freestyle: Delia Lindberg, :27.88.
Boys 9-10 50 freestyle: Sam Ahrendt, 1:06.08.
Boys 11-12 50 freestyle: Andrew Lindberg, :36.03; Ben Ahrendt, :43.41; Thomas Heilman Jr., :46.80; Micah Ray :46.87.
Boys 13-14 50 freestyle: Trent Lord, :27.52; Adam Johnson, :30.96.
Boys 15 and over: Anthony Lord, :25.03.
Girls 9-10 50 freestyle: Cheyenne Lorden, 2nd, :38.78; Mary Rose, 2nd, :41.47.
Girls 11-12 50 freestyle: Anna Lord, :34.96; Belle Heilman, 2nd, :38.85.
Girls 15 and over 50 freestyle: Alyssa Alden, 5th, :29.63.
Boys 10 and under 100 individual medley: William Jacobsen, 3rd, 1:54.59, Larson Delaney, 4th, 2:36.32
Boys 11-12 100 individual medley: Andrew Lindberg, 1:35.06; Thomas Heilman, DQ; Micah Ray, DQ.
Boys 13-14 100 individual medley: Adam Johnson, 2nd, 1:27.24.
Girls 10 and under 100 individual medley: Mary Rose, 1:50.05.
Girls 11-12 100 individual medley: Anna Lord, 1:27.93; Belle Heilman, 1:43.60.
Girls 8 and under 50 freestyle: Delia Lindberg, 1:01.44.
You have free articles remaining.
Boys 15 and over 200 individual medley: Anthony Lord, 1st Place, 2:24.77.
Boys 10 and under 50 butterfly: Larson Delaney, 4th, 1:18.95; Sam Ahrendt, DQ.
Boys 11-12 50 butterfly: Ben Ahrendt, 4th, :58.90; John Barnes, 2nd, 1:12.19.
Boys 13-14 500 freestyle: Trent Lord, 1st, 5:49.68.
Girls 15 and over 500 freestyle: Alyssa Alden, 2nd, 6:58.99.
Boys 10 and under 100 freestyle: William Jacobsen, 2nd, 1:40.17.
Boys 10 and under 100 freestyle: Larson Delaney, 1:57.35.
Boys 11-12 100 freestyle: Andrew Lindberg, 1:20.33; Thomas Heilman Jr., 1:49.27.
Boys 13-14 100 freestyle: Adam Johnson, 3rd, 1:14.06.
Boys 15 and over 100 freestyle: Anthony Lord, 1st, :55.42; Sam Parent, 3rd, 1:08.58.
Girls 10 and under 100 freestyle: Mary Rose, 1:39.53; Cheyenne Lorden, 1:41.31.
Girls 11-12 100 freestyle: Anna Lord, 1:16.42.
Girls 15 and over 100 freestyle: Alyssa Alden, 1:08.08.
Girls 8 and under 25 backstroke: Delia Lindberg, :32.13.
Boys 10 and under 50 backstroke: William Jacobsen, :55.40; Sam Ahrendt, 1:17.02.
Boys 11-12 50 backstroke: Thomas Heilman Jr., :50.03; Ben Ahrendt, :53.43; Micah Ray, :59.10.
Girls 10 and under 50 backstroke: Cheyenne Lorden, :50.55.
Girls 11-12 50 backstroke: Belle Heilman, :46.73.
Boys 11-12 100 backstroke: Andrew Lindberg, 1:33.60; John Barnes, 5th, 2:03.29.
Boys 13-14 100 backstroke: Trent Lord, 1st, 1:06.21.
Boys 15 and up backstroke: Sam Parent, 2nd, 1:18.35.
Girls 15 and over 100 backstroke: Alyssa Alden, 1:15.79.
Girls 8 and under 25 breaststroke: Delia Lindberg, DQ.
Boys 10 and under 50 breaststroke: William Jacobsen, :52.86; Sam Ahrendt, 3rd, 1:36.60.
Boys 11-12 50 breaststroke: Micah Ray, 1:17.87.
Girls 10 and under 50 breaststroke: Mary Rose, 4th, :54.91; Cheyenne Lorden, :59.74.
Girls 11-12 50 breaststroke: Belle Heilman, :55.74.
Boys 11-12 100 breaststroke: Ben Ahrendt, 1st, 1:52.36; John Barnes, 2nd, 2:13.20.
Boys 13-14 100 breaststroke: Adam Johnson, 5th, 1:41.80.
Boys 15 and over 100 breaststroke: Sam Parent, DQ.
Boys 13-14 200 backstroke: Trent Lord, 2:24.32.