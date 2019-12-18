Diligent Total Force swimmers compete in Merrill

Total Force Swim Club arrived safely through icy road conditions Dec. 14 in Merrill for an early morning swim meet.

After 8:50 a.m. warmups, Total Force athletes were ready to swim their best competing against fellow NLAC teams.

“There’s no other place I’d rather be than here at the pool at the swim meet ... I mean that,” said swim team member Larson Delaney.

Total Force coach Julia Koput appreciated that kind of approach.

“When you see how diligent the swimmers are practicing all of these strokes − turns, dives, starts, kicks, pulls and swims − it is heartwarming to hear those words that not only is this sport good for them but they really do enjoy it,” Koput said. “We are with them during their practices and with them when they swim their events, and we celebrate their accomplishments and goals reached.”

Trent Lord achieved one of the goals by qualifying in the Midwest region in four events.

“Trent has been working so hard on making these Midwest times, and for him to place in four events at one swim meet, well that’s pretty awesome,” Koput said.