DNR finalizes 10-year trout plan

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently approved its first statewide trout management plan. The plan provides direction for inland trout management in Wisconsin and will be in effect from 2020 to 2029.

The plan covers brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout and lake trout in inland lakes, ponds and streams of Wisconsin, including tributaries of the Great Lakes upstream from impassible barriers such as dams and naturally occurring falls.

The inland trout management plan includes four primary goals:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Protect, enhance and restore sustainable cold-water aquatic habitats and ecosystems.

Protect, develop, enhance and restore trout populations and trout angling opportunities for the diverse preferences and needs of the participants.

Collect, develop and use the best science to guide trout management decisions.

Maintain and expand partnerships and engage diverse anglers, stakeholders and the general public on trout management and angling opportunities.

The Wisconsin DNR trout team developed the trout management plan with the input of anglers, landowners and farmers. The trout team met twice with the group at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to create the plan and review the draft plan.