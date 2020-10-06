DNR seek walleye management input

The Department of Natural Resources will begin updating Wisconsin’s walleye management plan this month through regional public meetings and surveys.

“The walleye management plan provides direction to fisheries managers as they implement stocking practices, regulation options, habitat projects and other important factors used to manage walleye populations around the state,” said Mike Vogelsang, DNR fisheries supervisor. “The current plan is over 20 years old and needs updating to reflect current science and technology for managing walleye and to address emerging issues and angler desires.”

Last completed in 1998, the existing walleye management plan outlines seven goals and strategies for walleye management. The updating process will include a review of the current plan, an analysis of available data and trends and significant public input on angling and management preferences.

The DNR is seeking public input on stocking priorities, regulation acceptance and agency resource allocation among other things. Public input on the planning process will be gathered through: