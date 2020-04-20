DNR seeks online deer hunting feedback

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Starting April 16, the Department of Natural Resources invites anyone interested in deer management in Wisconsin to provide feedback on preliminary recommendations for the 2020 deer hunting season structure.

Every county in Wisconsin has a County Deer Advisory Council. The councils give the people of Wisconsin significant input into local deer management. The meetings help shape the 2020 deer hunting seasons and annual antlerless harvest quotas, and the CDACs provide the preliminary recommendations.

Each CDAC is made up of representatives from different interest groups that provide recommendations to the DNR on deer management within their county. Members review county-level population data and deer impacts on forests and agriculture, develop three-year recommendations on county population objectives and create annual antlerless harvest quotas.

Anyone wishing to provide feedback on the preliminary recommendations for their county can provide input April 16-29 online. To view each county’s recommendations, agendas, and members, visit the DNR’s County Deer Advisory Council webpage.